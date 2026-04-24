US Freezes $344 Million in Crypto Assets Linked to Iran, Rules Out Oil Waiver Renewal

The US Treasury Department has frozen $344 million in cryptocurrency assets with ties to Iran, as Washington intensifies pressure on Tehran amid Middle East energy supply disruptions. Secretary Bessent also stated a renewal of the oil waiver is 'off the table'.

The United States government has taken a significant step in escalating economic pressure on Iran , freezing approximately 344 million US dollars worth of cryptocurrency assets linked to the nation.

This action, announced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday, April 24th, is a direct response to ongoing regional instability and energy supply disruptions exacerbated by the conflict in the Middle East. Secretary Bessent emphasized the Treasury Department’s commitment to dismantling Iran’s financial infrastructure, stating they will persistently work to hinder Tehran’s capacity to generate, transfer, and ultimately access funds.

This includes targeting not only traditional methods of sanctions evasion, such as shell corporations, but also emerging technologies like digital assets, which have become increasingly utilized for circumventing international financial restrictions. The move signals a broadening of the US strategy to counter Iran’s economic activities and limit its ability to fund activities deemed destabilizing to the region.

Beyond the cryptocurrency freeze, Secretary Bessent firmly stated that the possibility of renewing a previous waiver allowing Iran to sell oil at sea is completely removed from consideration. This waiver, previously granted under specific circumstances, permitted the continued export of Iranian oil despite existing sanctions. Its removal signifies a hardening of the US stance and a clear intention to further restrict Iran’s revenue streams.

When questioned by the Associated Press regarding the impact of the blockade on Iranian oil exports, Bessent indicated that no oil is currently leaving the country, attributing this to the imposed restrictions. He further predicted that within the next two to three days, Iran would be forced to begin curtailing oil production, a development he believes would have detrimental consequences for their oil wells.

This assessment suggests the US believes the current pressure is already having a substantial effect on Iran’s oil industry and anticipates further disruption in the near future. The US official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that the targeting of Iranian financial activities is comprehensive, encompassing both established evasion techniques and the innovative use of digital currencies. The US is actively pursuing diplomatic avenues alongside these economic measures.

A delegation is scheduled to travel to Pakistan on Saturday for a new round of negotiations with Iranian representatives, focused on achieving a resolution to the ongoing conflict. However, Secretary Bessent clarified that these talks are not directly with Iranian officials, but rather facilitated through Pakistan as an intermediary. The closure of vital shipping lanes has significantly impacted global energy markets, adding to the urgency of finding a peaceful resolution.

The situation is complex, with numerous geopolitical factors at play, and the US is attempting to balance pressure on Iran with efforts to de-escalate the conflict and stabilize energy supplies. The freezing of cryptocurrency assets represents a novel approach to sanctions enforcement, reflecting the evolving landscape of financial technology and the US government’s determination to adapt its strategies to counter emerging threats.

The long-term effects of these actions on Iran’s economy and the broader regional stability remain to be seen, but the US has clearly signaled its commitment to maintaining a firm stance against Iran’s activities





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