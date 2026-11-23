US stock futures climbed Monday after a sharp AI-driven selloff pushed the S&P 500 into correction territory and battered Asian tech and chip stocks. Taiwan and South Korea moved to support markets as investors questioned heavy borrowing for AI data centers.

US stock futures rose early Monday after a brutal selloff of artificial intelligence stocks pulled the S&P 500 down 3.7 percent on Friday. The futures for the S&P 500 were up 2.1 percent, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 1.5 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures bounced nearly 3 percent.

The selloff hit Asian markets hard. South Korea's benchmark Kospi index fell 3.3 percent to 4,708.54, though it narrowed earlier losses. Samsung Electronics lost 3.1 percent and memory chipmaker SK Hynix fell 2.5 percent. South Korean shares at one point dropped about 4 percent to a 10-month trough before finding support.

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Asian markets react to tech sell-off

Taiwan's Taiex added 2.2 percent, with TSMC up 1.5 percent, after the island's benchmark earlier suffered its biggest fall since 1990. Taiwan is home to the world's dominant advanced chipmakers and a critical link in the AI supply chain. Markets in Tokyo were closed for a holiday, but futures indicated selling pressure. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng edged 0.1 percent lower to 22,389.18, while the Shanghai Composite index was 0.2 percent higher at 3,538.95.

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Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.3 percent lower at 8,570.60, and India's Sensex dropped 1.1 percent. Hong Kong and mainland China markets sank to new multi-month lows earlier. Investors are questioning whether vast sums of mostly borrowed money spent building data centers to power AI tools will generate returns fast enough to repay lenders or justify high stock prices. Rising interest rates are also hurting the wider AI trade, which has lifted everything from switch and cable makers to electricity generators.

Last week's 10 percent drop in the Nasdaq was its largest weekly decline since March 2020, when pandemic panic gripped markets. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slumped 5.3 percent on Friday, pulling it into negative territory for the year. The Dow fell 1.9 percent. After Friday's decline, the S&P 500 is in what professional investors call a correction, having fallen more than 10 percent from its Oct 6 all-time high.

AI stocks suffer significant losses

US-traded AI-related stocks bore the brunt. Nvidia, considered the poster child for the AI boom, fell for the ninth day in the past 10, closing 14 percent lower. Micron Technology, Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices also fell. Other companies connected to the AI buildout tanked, including optical products company Corning and energy provider Bloom Energy.

The AI lab Anthropic, maker of the Claude AI tool, tumbled 8.5 percent after coming off a successful IPO Thursday. Its faltering debut pointed to a souring mood. Nvidia has also been pressured by worries about its future following the sudden downfall of Jensen Huang, its former CEO and co-founder, nicknamed the godfather of AI. Since the scandal erupted earlier this month, the stock has dropped more than 30 percent.

Officials move to stabilize markets

Authorities in South Korea, Taiwan and China moved to support markets. Taiwan's financial regulator on Nov 21 ordered a further tightening of short-selling rules for stocks, while China stock exchanges announced support measures such as easing requirements for margin financing. South Korea's finance minister is due to hold a press conference later Monday about a potential market stabilization fund, which is helping stave off further losses.

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We need to be a bit careful here, said portfolio strategist Damien Boey at Wilson Asset Management in Sydney. A suite of mood indicators he tracks showed US markets spent three sessions in panic territory last week. That can sometimes signal the worst is over, but in this case there might not be enough momentum for the tide to turn.

If you do not have a policy pivot at central banks then there is no catalyst for a risk appetite panic to turn into a durable bounce, Boey said, adding that this would leave investors jumpy and unsure. Traders remain nervous without a central bank policy shift or a clear catalyst for recovery. While the stock market's mood has soured, US consumer sentiment appears to have brightened, a reversal of the dynamic seen earlier this year.

The University of Michigan's latest index of consumer sentiment rose sharply compared to October, coming in slightly ahead of economists' expectations. Consumers noted some relief from easing gas prices and improved expectations for business conditions following the midterm elections. Still, sentiment remains below where it was in February, before the start of the US war with Iran.

Oil prices drop amid supply recovery

In commodities trading, oil prices fell early Monday as a recovery in supply continued to help offset concerns even as the US and Iran have yet to reach a permanent deal over the war. Analysts expect oil and fuel prices to fall further as global supply stabilizes, which could help ease some inflationary pressures. Brent crude lost 0.4 percent to $92.21 per barrel, still well above the roughly US$72 ($93) a barrel in late February before the war.

Benchmark US crude slipped 0.3 percent to US$83.14 per barrel. The US dollar rose to 158.93 Japanese yen from 158.62 yen. The euro climbed to US$1.1003 from US$1.10973.