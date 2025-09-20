US Government Pursues American Control of TikTok Operations Citing National Security

The United States government is taking steps to transfer the ownership of TikTok's US operations from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, over national security concerns. The proposed deal aims to create an American-dominated board of directors. Concerns center on data security and the potential for Chinese government influence.

The United States government is actively pursuing the transfer of TikTok's US operations from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, driven by national security concerns. This initiative, building upon prior legal frameworks, seeks to address anxieties regarding potential data harvesting and influence peddling.

The central aim is to ensure that the platform's US operations are under American control, mitigating risks associated with foreign government access to sensitive user data and the potential for manipulation of content viewed by millions of Americans. The White House has underscored the importance of this transition, emphasizing the creation of a board of directors predominantly composed of American citizens. This strategic restructuring is intended to solidify US oversight and safeguard the interests of its citizens who use the popular social media platform. The potential sale of TikTok's US operations represents a significant development in the ongoing dialogue between the US and China, highlighting the complexities of technological competition and data security in the modern era. The plan to sell the U.S. operations would see a board of directors with a vast majority of American citizens. The US Congress, under President Joe Biden, previously passed legislation compelling ByteDance to divest its US assets or face a complete ban of the application. This decision reflects the bipartisan concern among American policymakers who believe the app poses a security threat by potentially allowing the Chinese government to harvest user data or influence the content consumed by Americans. This issue gained considerable attention and is now at the forefront of a new political battle. \The focus on national security is paramount, with the US government asserting that the current ownership structure poses unacceptable risks. Concerns revolve around the potential for the Chinese government to access user data, including personal information, browsing history, and location data. Furthermore, the US government worries about the potential manipulation of the platform's algorithm, which could be used to disseminate propaganda, promote specific narratives, or influence public opinion. The proposed deal involves securing a multi-billion-dollar fee from potential investors, which, if realized, would further incentivize the sale. Several prominent investors have been linked to the takeover, including Oracle, a major tech firm owned by Larry Ellison. The deal is still being discussed and reviewed but the main focus remains the safety of data and also preventing any manipulation of content. The US government is focused on maintaining strict control over the platform, preventing any potential manipulation or abuse. The involvement of Oracle is particularly noteworthy, given its track record in handling sensitive data and its established presence in the American tech landscape. The algorithm will also be controlled by the US to prevent any manipulation.\This matter also highlights the intricate interplay between political pragmatism and national security interests. Although former President Donald Trump used TikTok to gain support during his presidential campaign, his administration also voiced concerns about national security. In fact, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the matter in a phone call. This illustrates the shifting dynamics and the potential for negotiations and deals. The US government is working to put tighter controls in place, and prevent future risks. The transition of TikTok’s US operations to American ownership is a complex undertaking with significant economic and geopolitical implications. It reflects the evolving nature of the relationship between the United States and China. The outcome of these negotiations will have a major impact on the media landscape, user data privacy, and the ongoing struggle for technological dominance in the global arena. The shift also reflects the deep-seated anxieties regarding digital platforms and foreign government influence. The finalization of the deal could have a huge impact on the digital world. The plan to sell the U.S. operations would see a board of directors with a vast majority of American citizens





