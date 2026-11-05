Mike Johnson Won't Run for House Minority Leader After Republicans Lose House Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson told staff on Nov 4 that he will not run for House minority leader after Democrats won both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections. Ohio conservative Jim Jordan was expected to announce his candidacy later that day.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson will not run for House minority leader after Republicans lost their House majority in the midterm elections, a source said.

Johnson told staff on Nov 4, after Democrats won both the House and Senate on Nov 3, ending the Republican hold under President Donald Trump. The decision was announced on the morning of Nov 4, according to a person familiar with the matter. Johnson has struggled to maintain control of a narrow 218-214 Republican majority since becoming speaker three years ago. The Louisiana Republican spent much of the 2026 midterm campaign insisting that Republicans would expand their House majority.

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Democrats Win Control Of Congress

Instead, Democrats took control of both the House and Senate on Nov 3 in a sweeping repudiation of Republican leadership under President Donald Trump. Johnson will not seek election as House minority leader following the loss of his Republican majority in this week's midterm elections. He has held the speaker's gavel for three years while managing one of the narrowest majorities in recent memory.

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It was unclear who would emerge as House Republican leader in an internal party election expected next week. The next House Republican leader is unclear, and the race to replace Johnson at the top of the conference remained open on Nov 4. Conservative Jim Jordan of Ohio was expected to announce his candidacy later on Nov 4. Jordan, a prominent Ohio conservative, would enter the internal contest as a leading contender for the minority leader post.

The midterm results on Nov 3 delivered control of both the House and Senate to Democrats. The outcome ended the Republican hold on Congress under President Donald Trump and reshaped the leadership landscape on Capitol Hill. Johnson's decision not to run leaves House Republicans without a clear leader as they prepare for their internal party election. The vote is expected next week, when the conference will choose who will guide it in the minority.

Jim Jordan Set To Run For Minority Leader

A source confirmed on Nov 4 that Johnson will not run for election as House minority leader. The Louisiana Republican announced his decision to staff that morning, according to a person familiar with the matter. Johnson had insisted throughout the 2026 midterm campaign that Republicans would expand their House majority. Those predictions did not materialize, and Democrats won both chambers on Nov 3 in a sweeping repudiation of Republican leadership.

The race for the next House Republican leader remained unsettled on Nov 4. Jim Jordan was expected to announce his candidacy later that day, while the internal party election is expected to take place next week.