US Imposes Naval Blockade in Strait of Hormuz Amid Escalating Tensions with Iran

The United States has implemented a significant naval blockade around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several oil tankers to alter their course. The operation, enforced by a substantial military presence, aims to restrict maritime traffic following failed diplomatic negotiations and prior attacks on Iranian vessels. While no shots have been fired, the U.S. military stands prepared to use force if vessels defy the blockade. The situation has led to international mediation efforts, including the arrival of Pakistan's military chief in Tehran, as a fragile ceasefire holds.

The United States has instituted a stringent naval blockade in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, leading to a near cessation of maritime traffic through this critical waterway. According to a U.S. official, the operation has seen several vessels, including at least five oil tankers , reverse course and refrain from entering the Persian Gulf. Importantly, U.S. personnel have not boarded any of these ships, and no shots have been fired in the enforcement of this blockade.

The measure follows a breakdown in negotiations aimed at achieving a lasting peace, particularly after the United States and Israel initiated attacks against Iran in late February. These hostilities had already brought traffic through the Strait to a standstill, contributing to a surge in oil prices.

The U.S. military is deploying considerable resources to enforce the blockade. Over one hundred U.S. fighter and surveillance aircraft, in addition to more than a dozen naval vessels, are actively engaged in the operation. The strategy involves identifying ships departing from Iranian ports and coastal areas and communicating with them via radio. Vessels are being directed to turn back, either to Iranian ports or back through the Gulf of Oman, rather than proceeding into the Persian Gulf. This approach is favored due to the U.S. military's greater concentration of assets and operational flexibility in the Gulf of Oman.

While no vessel has yet refused to comply, U.S. officials have stated that the military possesses full authority to employ force, including aerial and naval assets, to compel compliance if necessary.

Amidst these escalating tensions, international efforts are underway to de-escalate the situation and facilitate further dialogue. Pakistan's military chief has arrived in Tehran, participating in mediation efforts to establish a second round of talks between the United States and Iran. This diplomatic push comes as President Donald Trump has expressed optimism regarding the ongoing ceasefire, suggesting it might not require an extension. The U.S. had previously agreed to halt attacks for a two-week period to allow negotiators to work towards a more comprehensive agreement.

The U.S. official also clarified that the tanker Starry was not in violation of the blockade's terms as it originated from the United Arab Emirates and was not ordered to turn around by U.S. forces. The presence of U.S. naval assets is concentrated in the Gulf of Oman to avoid increased risks in the Persian Gulf. Surveillance aircraft, manned aircraft, and radar systems are being utilized to monitor maritime activity effectively and enforce the blockade without direct engagement unless absolutely necessary





YahooSG / 🏆 3. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strait Of Hormuz US-Iran Relations Naval Blockade Oil Tankers International Diplomacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oil Prices Expected to Stay High Amid Strait of Hormuz BlockadeOil and gasoline prices are predicted to remain elevated until significant ship traffic resumes through the Strait of Hormuz, according to experts. The US military has initiated a blockade of the Strait, exacerbating the situation.

Read more »

Brent Oil Surpasses $100 as Shell Raises Petrol Prices Amid Hormuz Strait TensionsBrent crude oil prices climbed above $100 per barrel while Shell increased its petrol prices by 7 cents on Monday. The move follows rising geopolitical tensions related to the Strait of Hormuz and potential US military actions. Analyst warns of potential impact on energy infrastructure.

Read more »

China says Strait of Hormuz blockade against global interests, urges restraintBEIJING — China said a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would go against the international community's interests and urged calm and restraint by all sides.

Read more »

Brent Oil Surges as Shell Raises Petrol Prices Amidst Hormuz Strait TensionsBrent oil prices climbed to $102 a barrel on Monday due to escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, with US military preparations for a blockade. Concurrently, Shell increased petrol prices by 7 cents, impacting consumers. Analysts warn of potential further price hikes due to regional instability.

Read more »

US Blockade of Strait of Hormuz Fuels Tensions, Prompts Global ConcernThe United States' blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, following threats to sink vessels, has triggered international condemnation, jeopardizing the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran and raising concerns about global trade and security. CNA reports on the escalating tensions.

Read more »

Tankers pass Strait of Hormuz on first day of US blockade, data showsSINGAPORE/TOKYO — A third Iran-linked tanker was entering the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday (April 14) on the first full day of the US blockade on vessels calling at Iranian ports, shipping data showed.

Read more »