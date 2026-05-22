US Indictment Leads To Leave Of Absence For Singaporean Businessman, Mr Teo Siong Seng

In response to a US indictment, Singapore businessman Mr Teo Siong Seng takes a leave of absence from his roles at the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce (SERT) and Enterprise Singapore, as stated by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Mr Teo's leave of absence was to 'focus his attention on addressing the indictment by the US Department of Justice', says the Ministry of Trade and Industry ( MTI ).

Mr Teo Siong Seng, chairman of the Singapore Business Federation, gives a welcome address at the SBF Future Economy Conference on May 13, 2026. (File photo: CNA/Liew Zhi Xin). Mr Teo, who is the CEO and chairman of Hong Kong company Singamas Container Holdings, is one of seven executives from shipping container manufacturing companies that the US named in the price-fixing conspiracy.

The US Justice Department said that as a result of the conspiracy, the prices of standard shipping containers doubled between 2019 and 2021. When another Singamas board member said in an email that the discussions 'appeared to be anti-competition' and suggested deleting the email string, Mr Teo allegedly wrote back saying: 'Yes I feel the same'.

The other people accused include former CIMC president and chief executive Mai Boliang, who later became the firm's chairman from August 2020, CIMC vice president Huang Tianhua and CIMC operation management centre general manager Wan Yongbo





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Singapore MTI Singapore Business Federation (SBF) Businessman Aibăment Indictment Leave Businessman Takes Leave Of Absence Business Economics Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce (SERT) Enterprise Singapore Conspiracy Price-Fixing Double US Justice Department Anti-Competition CNA Ask Reply Dance Amount Fine Timeframe About Same Meeting

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