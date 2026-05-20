The United States indicted Cuba's former president Raul Castro on Wednesday, charging him with murder, conspiracy to kill Americans, and destruction of aircraft. The indictment related to the 1996 downing of two civilian planes manned by anti-Castro pilots. The charges come amid speculation that US President Donald Trump intends to topple the Cuban government, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused the Havana leadership of theft, corruption, and oppression, urging the Cuban people to embrace a 'new path' and choose their own leaders.

The United States on Wednesday criminally indicted Cuba 's former president Raul Castro , charging him with murder, conspiracy to kill Americans, and destruction of aircraft . The indictment was unsealed in a federal court in Florida and related to the 1996 downing of two civilian planes manned by anti-Castro pilots.

The charges come amid speculation that US President Donald Trump intends to topple the Cuban government. Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused the Havana leadership of theft, corruption, and oppression, urging the Cuban people to embrace a 'new path' and choose their own leaders. The US ousting of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has hit Cuba hard, cutting off a supply of free Venezuelan oil and plunging the island into an economic crisis.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel emphasized different dates in Cuba's historical narrative, particularly the victory of Fidel Castro's revolution on January 1, 1959, while Cuban Americans marked Cuba's independence on May 20th, the date of the indictment against Raul Castro





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Cuba Raul Castro Indictment Conspiracy To Kill Americans Destruction Of Aircraft US President Donald Trump Venezuela Nicolas Maduro Economic Crisis Cuban Americans Independence Platt Amendment

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