US Inflation Hits 4.2% in May, Highest Gain Since April 2023

The Consumer Price Index increased 4.2 per cent in the 12 months through May, the largest gain since April 2023, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday.

An employee works at a cash register in a grocery store in Schaumburg, Illinois, United States, May 14, 2026. The Consumer Price Index increased 4.2 per cent in the 12 months through May, the largest gain since April 2023, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday.

The CPI advanced 3.8 per cent year-on-year in April. Prices increased 0.5 per cent on a monthly basis after climbing 0.6 per cent in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI increasing 4.2 per cent year-on-year and gaining 0.5 per cent on a monthly basis. The third straight month of strong increases in the CPI highlighted mounting pressure on households as evidence suggests more consumers are dipping into savings to finance their spending.

Inflation outpaced wage growth for a second consecutive month, which could weigh on overall economic growth. The soaring cost of living is a political liability for President Donald Trump and his Republican Party, seeking to retain control of Congress in the midterm elections in November. Trump won the 2024 presidential election in large part because of his promise to lower inflation, but has seen his approval rating tumble as frustration mounts over his handling of the economy.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, core CPI increased 2.9 per cent year-on-year in May after rising 2.8 per cent in April. The so-called core CPI gained 0.2 per cent on a monthly basis after rising 0.4 per cent in April. The US central bank tracks the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Indexes for its 2 per cent inflation target. All inflation measures are running well above the Fed's target.

The national average gasoline price increased 8.8 per cent in May to US$4.60 a gallon, data from the US Energy Information Administration showed. At one point, gasoline prices had jumped by more than 50 per cent since the US and Israel attacked Iran at the end of February. Prices have retreated in recent weeks amid a ceasefire, leaving some economists cautiously hopeful that May could mark the peak in the CPI.

The report followed news last week that the economy posted a third successive month of above-expectations job growth in May. The unemployment rate remained at 4.3 per cent for a third consecutive month. Though financial markets have started pricing in a rate hike, economists continued to believe the bar remained high for the central bank to tighten monetary policy





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