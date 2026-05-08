US intelligence analysis concludes Iran can withstand blockade for 4 more months, Gulf tensions rise

A US intelligence analysis said Iran could withstand a naval blockade for months and had not been forced to capitulate despite US strikes, raising tensions in the Gulf. The confrontation between Iran and the United Arab Emirates extended beyond the Strait of Hormuz as air defenses engaged, and oil prices rose. Iran's foreign minsitry spokesperson said they were still weighing their response, while the US expects a response from Iran after the recent breaches of the ceasefire.

A US intelligence analysis said Iran could withstand a naval blockade for months and had not been forced to capitulate despite US strikes. Tugboats guide the crude oil tanker Odessa , carrying UAE crude...

The confrontation extended beyond the waterway. The United Arab Emirates said its air defences engaged with two ballistic missiles and three drones from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said we should know something today, while Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said Tehran was still weighing its response, and none was reported by mid-afternoon in Washington. Rubio questioned why Italy and other allies were not backing Washington's efforts to re-open the strait.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the US opts for a reckless military adventure





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US Intelligence Iran Blockade Naval Blockade Gulf UAE Air Defences Passive Defense Diplomatic Solution Reckless Military Adventure Oil Prices Tugboats Odessa

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