US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Stalled as Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon Truce

Despite US President Trump's claims of final negotiations, Iran-backed Hezbollah dismisses a US-brokered ceasefire in Lebanon, while clashes continue and oil prices slip.

The ongoing crisis in the Middle East saw new developments on June 4 as ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran appeared to be in a precarious state.

US President Donald Trump asserted that negotiations were in their final stages, but this optimism was contradicted by Iran's foreign minister who stated that the talks had stalled. The backdrop to these negotiations was a recent escalation of violence, including an Israeli air strike in the Lebanese village of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, with smoke rising and the Beaufort Castle visible in the background.

This strike was part of a broader pattern of conflict that has engulfed the region since the US and Israel initiated military actions against Iran on February 28. The war has disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, which previously carried a fifth of the world's oil supplies, leading to severe economic repercussions. The situation in Lebanon further complicated the peace efforts.

Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group, explicitly rejected the conditions of a ceasefire that had been announced by the US State Department just hours earlier. Hezbollah's chief, Naim Qasem, labeled the US-brokered deal between Israel and the Lebanese government as absurd, emphasizing that the group would not accept linking its presence in Lebanon with halting the war and Israel's withdrawal.

This rejection came despite the fact that at least eight people had been killed in Israeli strikes, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Meanwhile, Israel's military reported that Hezbollah launched several rockets toward its soldiers, though no injuries were reported. Trump, when questioned by reporters in the Oval Office about Hezbollah's rejection, claimed that they had not rejected him personally and asserted that they had contacted the US to discuss a cessation of hostilities.

The impact of these developments extended beyond the immediate conflict zone. Oil prices, which had been rising for three days, slipped as investor optimism was tempered by the ongoing unrest. Industry officials warned that prices could spike again as inventories are drawn down, highlighting the fragility of global energy markets in the face of geopolitical instability.

Trump's social media post on June 4 explicitly stated that he was right in the middle of his final negotiations to end the war with Iran, but he did not provide details. Instead, he used the post to criticize a vote by the Republican-led House of Representatives to halt the war, a move that reflects the increasing unpopularity of the conflict in the US and worries from his own party about its impact on the upcoming midterm elections.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, however, told the semi-official Tasnim news agency that no tangible progress had been achieved in the negotiation process, underscoring the deep divisions that remain. Among the conditions Iran has set is an end to Israel's attacks in Lebanon, where forces have launched a major drive to oust Hezbollah. As Nate Swanson, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and a former US official, questioned: For Iran, the key issue is whether Trump can restrain Israel.

If he cannot restrain them in Lebanon, how can he restrain them in Iran? This question remains unanswered as clashes continued in southern Lebanon and the region braces for further uncertainty





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