US, Iran Close to Deal Extending Ceasefire in Strategic Strait; US to Lift Blockade and Issue Sanctions Waivers in Exchange for Iran's Commitments

The US and Iran are on the brink of signing a deal for a 60-day ceasefire extension in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil shipments. The proposed agreement includes reopening the Strait with no tolls, Iran's ability to freely sell oil, and commitments from both sides to curb Iran's nuclear programme. US would lift its blockade on Iranian ports and issue sanctions waivers to allow Iran to sell oil. In return, Iran must never pursue nuclear weapons, negotiate the suspension of its uranium enrichment activity, and give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran, on May 22, 2026. The US and Iran are close to signing a deal involving a 60-day ceasefire extension , during which the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened, Iran would be able to freely sell oil, and negotiations would be held on curbing Iran's nuclear programme .

According to Axios, a US official confirmed this. During the 60-day period, the Strait of Hormuz will be open with no tolls, and Iran will agree to clear the mines it deployed in the strait to let ships pass freely. In exchange, the US would lift its blockade on Iranian ports and issue some sanctions waivers to allow Iran to sell oil freely.

The proposed deal also includes commitments from Iran to never pursue nuclear weapons and to negotiate over a suspension of its uranium enrichment programme and the removal of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Iran verbal commitments about the scope of the concessions it's willing to make on suspending enrichment and giving up the nuclear material. US would also agree to negotiate over lifting sanctions and unfreezing Iranian funds during the 60-day period





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US-Iran Strait Of Hormuz Ceasefire Extension Oil Shipments Nuclear Programme

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran Nuclear Programme and Control of the Strait of HormuzThe news text discusses the ongoing disputes between the United States and Iran regarding the country's nuclear program and the control of the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the efforts by Qatar and Pakistan to mediate the situation.

Read more »

Iran Dismisses Trump's Announcement on Strait Opening Amid DisputeIran dismissed Trump's announcement of reopening the strait as part of a"largely negotiated" deal as"incomplete and inconsistent with reality". The US President made the announcement after separate calls with the leaders of Muslim-majority nations and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Read more »

Iranian Parliament Speaker Meets With Pakistani Chief of Defence Forces Amid Pending Peace NegotiationsSpeaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, held talks with the chief of Pakistan's Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, in Tehran on May 23, 2026, amidst ongoing negotiations for an Iran peace deal. US President Donald Trump claimed that the proposed agreement would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but Iran's Fars news agency contradicted this claim.

Read more »

UK Royal Navy Prepares for Mine-Clearing Mission in Strait of HormuzThe UK Royal Navy is preparing to deploy hundreds of sailors for a mine-clearing mission in the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked by Iran since February. The mission aims to secure the waterway for international shipping and energy supplies.

Read more »