US-Iran Conflict 'Likely' as Negotiations Stall, Both Sides Signal Hardening Stance

Renewed conflict between the US and Iran appears increasingly probable after President Trump expressed dissatisfaction with a new Iranian proposal and a senior Iranian military officer warned of likely renewed fighting. Economic hardship is growing within Iran, and regional tensions are escalating.

Tensions between the United States and Iran are escalating, with both sides signaling a lack of progress in negotiations and increasing the likelihood of renewed conflict.

This comes after a period of paused hostilities, initiated following a war launched by the US and Israel in late February and halted on April 8th. US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with a recent Iranian proposal, stating he is 'not satisfied with what they're offering,' and alluded to the possibility of more forceful action, though he indicated a personal preference for a negotiated solution.

He highlighted internal 'tremendous discord' within Iran's leadership as a contributing factor to the stalled talks. On Saturday, Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a senior Iranian military officer, echoed the pessimistic outlook, asserting that 'a renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely.

' This statement, published by Iran's Fars news agency, underscores the growing sense of inevitability surrounding a potential resumption of hostilities. Simultaneously, Iran's judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, affirmed Iran's willingness to negotiate but firmly rejected any attempts to impose peace terms.

Details of the Iranian proposal remain largely undisclosed, though reports suggest US envoy Steve Witkoff has proposed amendments focused on bringing Tehran's nuclear program back to the negotiating table, including restrictions on uranium movement from and activity at previously bombed sites. The initial news of the proposal briefly impacted oil prices, causing a near five percent drop, although prices remain significantly elevated – approximately 50 percent above pre-war levels – due to Iran's continued control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global energy supplies.

Iran’s blockade of the strait, coupled with a US counter-blockade of Iranian ports, is severely disrupting international trade and exacerbating economic pressures. The situation is causing significant hardship for ordinary Iranians. Residents like Amir express a feeling of being 'stuck in purgatory,' with little optimism for a swift resolution. Economic indicators paint a grim picture, with inflation soaring past 50 percent, making basic necessities unaffordable for many.

Mahyar, a 28-year-old Iranian, reports that 'paying rent and even buying food has become difficult, and some have nothing left at all.

' In response, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has urged business owners to avoid layoffs and warned of 'economic and cultural jihad' against Iran's enemies. Meanwhile, regional tensions are further inflamed by recent developments in Lebanon, where strikes have resulted in casualties, and by a surge in US arms sales to Middle Eastern allies, including a US$4 billion Patriot missile deal with Qatar and nearly US$1 billion in precision weapons to Israel.

Domestically, Trump faces mounting pressure due to rising inflation, the lack of a clear victory in the ongoing conflict, and the approaching midterm elections. A legal dispute is also brewing in Washington regarding whether Trump has exceeded the timeframe for seeking congressional approval for military action, a claim contested by opposition Democrats.

The US has also implemented new sanctions targeting Iranian currency firms and warned against paying tolls for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, while simultaneously halting US$6 billion in Iranian oil exports





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Iran United States Conflict Negotiations Trump Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices Sanctions Middle East Nuclear Program

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