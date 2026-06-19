US-Iran MoU Signed, but Middle East Peace Deal Strained by Lebanon Strikes and Hardline Opposition

A digitally signed US-Iran memorandum of understanding aims to end the multi-front Middle East war, but faces delays and challenges due to Israeli strikes in Lebanon and opposition from hardliners in both countries. The deal has, however, already led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of sanctions.

A significant diplomatic development unfolded on Friday, June 19, 2026, as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the multi-front Middle East war was signed electronically between the United States and Iran.

This electronic signing, which occurred on June 18, ostensibly rendered planned in-person talks in Switzerland redundant for the immediate future, leading to their postponement. The agreement, signed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, seeks to halt a conflict that began on February 28 with U.S.-Israeli strikes that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A central component of the accord is the cessation of hostilities across all fronts, including the intensifying war in Lebanon between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah. However, the implementation faced immediate strain. On Friday, fighting in southern Lebanon sharply escalated, with Israeli strikes reportedly killing more than 18 people, before a later ceasefire was reported to have taken effect.

Iran has consistently insisted that any comprehensive deal must cover the Lebanese front, turning Israel's ongoing campaign there into a major point of frustration for Washington. The postponement of the Swiss talks, slated to be led by Iranian top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, was attributed by diplomats to Israel's military actions in Lebanon. The talks were intended to kickstart a two-month negotiation period on residual issues, primarily Iran's nuclear programme.

Yet, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated there was "no urgency" for the meeting, citing the already digitally signed MoU. The Ministry's spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, clarified that a physical meeting was still planned for the coming days. Iran's red lines were emphatically restated by Ghalibaf, who warned that Tehran's finger remained "on the trigger" and that it would not hesitate to give a "crushing response" to any perceived excesses. This defiant posture contrasts with the conciliatory tone from some U.S. officials.

Vice President Vance expressed rare exasperation with Israel in an interview with The New York Times, stating, "you can't just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have.

" Despite the diplomatic hurdles and continued fighting, the deal has already produced tangible, economically significant outcomes. The most immediate effect was the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint that Iran had effectively closed during the war. Maritime data from AXSMarine showed that 25 commercial vessels transited the strait on Thursday, the highest number since mid-April. This reopening, coupled with the U.S. lifting its naval blockade of Iranian ports, helped stabilize global energy markets.

Under the MoU's terms, the U.S. has committed to immediately waive the oil sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy. Furthermore, the deal outlines that upon a final nuclear agreement, the United States will facilitate the release of a US$300 billion reconstruction fund backed by regional nations. These economic provisions are seen as crucial incentives for Iran's compliance and represent a major shift in U.S. policy.

The deal's implementation, however, remains precarious, with analysts pointing to two primary "spoilers": Israeli opposition to the accord's terms and hardline resistance within Iran's political establishment. The new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father, has approved the accord despite holding a "different view," illustrating the complex internal dynamics that could yet derail the fragile peace process





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Middle East US-Iran Deal Israel-Lebanon Conflict Hezbollah Strait Of Hormuz Sanctions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asian Stocks Steady as Investors Assess Progress Toward Ending Middle East WarAsian stocks were steady and oil prices dipped on Thursday as investors assessed progress toward ending the war in the Middle East after the presidents of the US and Iran announced a peace deal. The deal extends a ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days to allow the two sides to negotiate a final truce.

Read more »

US-Iran Deal to End Middle East War to be Signed in SwitzerlandA US-Iran deal aimed at ending the Middle East war will be signed at Switzerland's mountainside Burgenstock resort on June 19, 2026, the Swiss foreign ministry confirmed.

Read more »

Singapore economists trim 2024 growth forecast to 3.5% citing Middle East and AI bubble risksA MASsurvey shows economists downgrading Singapore's growth outlook to 3.5% for the year, with most expecting unchanged monetary policy. Key risks include Middle East conflict and an AI bubble burst, while Q1 growth surpassed forecasts and inflation expectations rose.

Read more »

Singapore Households Brace for Electricity Tariff Hike Amid Middle East ConflictSingapore is set to raise its regulated electricity tariff in the third quarter as fuel prices surge due to the Middle East conflict. Analysts forecast a 20‑30% increase, affecting household bills and driving more consumers toward fixed‑price plans. The nation's heavy reliance on imported gas and supply constraints underscores the volatile energy environment.

Read more »