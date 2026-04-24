US-Iran Talks Possible in Pakistan as Iranian Minister Heads to Islamabad

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected in Pakistan for potential talks with the US, with a US logistics and security team already in place. The move comes amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and a previous failed attempt at negotiations.

Recent developments suggest a potential shift towards diplomatic engagement in the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, with Pakistan emerging as a possible venue for talks.

According to three Pakistani sources, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is anticipated to arrive in Islamabad on Friday night, accompanied by a small governmental delegation. Significantly, two sources within the Pakistani government have confirmed that a United States logistics and security team is already stationed in the country, preparing for the possibility of negotiations. This proactive measure indicates a serious intent from both sides to explore avenues for de-escalation, despite previous setbacks and public statements suggesting a lack of urgency.

The presence of the US team underscores the logistical complexities involved in arranging high-level talks, particularly given the sensitive geopolitical context. The anticipation of these talks follows a previous attempt at initiating a dialogue that failed to materialize earlier in the week. A planned round of peace negotiations, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed as Iran expressed reservations about committing to attendance.

Consequently, a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance remained in Washington. This initial setback highlighted the deep-seated mistrust and the challenging preconditions both nations have established. Iran, specifically, has indicated that maintaining a ceasefire in Lebanon is a crucial prerequisite for engaging in broader discussions with the US regarding the wider conflict. This linkage demonstrates Iran’s strategic approach, aiming to leverage regional stability as a bargaining chip in negotiations.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies, remains a key point of contention. Former US President Trump, in recent statements, has emphasized a lack of immediate pressure to reach an agreement, preferring instead a resolution he deems ‘everlasting,’ and asserted US dominance in the region.

However, the drastic reduction in shipping traffic through the Strait – from approximately 130 ships per day to just five in the last 24 hours – paints a stark picture of the economic and logistical disruptions caused by the escalating tensions. This significant decrease in maritime activity underscores the vulnerability of global energy markets and the potential for wider economic repercussions if the situation deteriorates further.

The potential Islamabad talks represent a crucial opportunity to address the multifaceted issues driving the conflict. Beyond the immediate concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and regional ceasefires, the discussions are likely to encompass broader issues related to Iran’s nuclear program and its regional influence. The involvement of Oman and Russia, as indicated by Iranian state media reporting Araghchi’s travel plans to Muscat and Moscow, suggests a coordinated diplomatic effort aimed at fostering a more comprehensive resolution.

While the path to a lasting agreement remains uncertain, the willingness of both the US and Iran to consider talks, even through intermediaries, is a positive sign. The logistical preparations undertaken by Pakistan, coupled with the presence of the US security team, demonstrate a commitment to creating a conducive environment for dialogue.

However, the success of these negotiations will hinge on both sides demonstrating flexibility, addressing each other’s core concerns, and building trust – a commodity that has been in short supply in recent years. The international community will be closely watching these developments, hoping for a peaceful resolution to a conflict that has the potential to destabilize the entire region and disrupt global energy supplies. The situation demands careful diplomacy and a willingness to compromise from all parties involved





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US-Iran Talks Pakistan Abbas Araghchi Strait Of Hormuz Diplomacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US intercepts 3 Iranian oil tankers in Asian waters, sources sayLONDON/NEW DELHI - The US military has intercepted at least three Iranian-flagged tankers in Asian waters and is redirecting them away from their positions near India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, shipping and security sources said on Wednesday (April 22).

Read more »

US Intercepts Iranian Tankers Amidst Rising TensionsThe US military has intercepted at least three Iranian-flagged tankers in Asian waters, redirecting them from areas near India, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. This action follows Iranian seizures of container ships and escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, contributing to a global energy crisis.

Read more »

Iran-US Tensions Escalate: Attacks, Journalist Killing, and Naval OrdersNews from April 23, 2026, covers multiple escalating events including an attack on exiled Iranian prince Reza Pahlavi in Berlin, the death of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil in an Israeli airstrike, and a direct order from President Trump authorizing the US Navy to engage Iranian vessels deploying mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Negotiations between Iran and the US remain stalled.

Read more »

Stocks mostly fall as US-Iran peace talks stall and oil prices riseUncertainty over the Middle East war left investors worried, with one analyst saying there is still “a tug of war between the fundamentals.”

Read more »

Iran seizes vessel in Strait of Hormuz, defying US naval superiorityDUBAI/CAIRO/WASHINGTON - Iran flaunted its tightened grip over the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday (April 23) with a video of commandos in a speedboat storming a huge cargo ship, after the collapse of peace talks that Washington had hoped would open one of the world's most important shipping corridors.

Read more »

China rejects Trump accusation that intercepted Iran ship was 'gift from China'BEIJING — China's foreign ministry on Friday rejected an accusation by US President Donald Trump that an Iranian-flagged cargo ship intercepted by US forces was a 'gift from China'.The US said it fired on and seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to evade its blockade of Iranian ports.

Read more »