US-Iran Tensions Escalate as Trump Threatens More Strikes

The US and Iran have traded fire several times since a tentative ceasefire took hold, even as negotiators have unsuccessfully sought an end to the war. President Donald Trump vowed even more attacks if no peace deal is secured, while Iran's top joint military command warned that it would fire on any vessel attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's top joint military command responded to the US strikes by warning that it would fire on any vessel attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US military began a fresh round of strikes against multiple targets overnight in Iran, targeting air defences and radar sites around the strategic waterway. President Donald Trump vowed even more attacks if no peace deal is secured. The war has killed thousands and disrupted roughly one-fifth of the world's supply of oil and natural gas, sending prices sharply higher. A delegation from Qatar landed in Tehran on Wednesday to hold talks on the latest developments.

The conflict has become a political headache for the White House, with public polls showing Trump's approval ratings sinking amid voter anger over high gasoline prices. Some Republicans have openly worried the war's unpopularity could cost them control of Congress in November's midterm elections





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