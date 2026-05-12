US-Iran Tensions Fades as Trump Calls Iranian Counterproposal 'Weakest Right Now'

President Donald Trump referred to the Iranian counterproposal to end the Middle East conflict as 'garbage' and said a ceasefire with Iran was 'the weakest right now'. Hopes for a peace deal on Iran faded on Tuesday after Trump's statement. The US had proposed an end to fighting before starting talks on more contentious issues, including Iran's nuclear programme. Brent crude oil futures extended gains in early Asian trade on Tuesday, climbing above US$107 a barrel, as the deadlock left the Strait of Hormuz largely closed. Iranian officials issued statements signalling continued resolve in the face of US pressure. A parliamentary national security and foreign policy commission spokesperson said Iran could enrich uranium up to 90 per cent purity, a level considered weapons-grade, if the country is attacked once more. In the US, surveys show the war is unpopular with US voters who are paying more for fuel, less than six months before nationwide elections that will determine whether Trump's Republican Party retains control of Congress. Trump said he would suspend the federal tax on gasoline until it was 'appropriate' to help reduce fuel prices. Washington has struggled to build international support, with NATO allies refusing to send ships to reopen the waterway without a full peace deal and an internationally mandated mission.

President Donald Trump referred to the Iran ian counterproposal to end the Middle East conflict as 'garbage'. Hopes for a peace deal on Iran faded on Tuesday after Trump said a ceasefire with Iran was 'the weakest right now'.

The US had proposed an end to fighting before starting talks on more contentious issues, including Iran's nuclear programme. Brent crude oil futures extended gains in early Asian trade on Tuesday, climbing above US$107 a barrel, as the deadlock left the Strait of Hormuz largely closed. Iranian officials issued statements signalling continued resolve in the face of US pressure.

A parliamentary national security and foreign policy commission spokesperson said Iran could enrich uranium up to 90 per cent purity, a level considered weapons-grade, if the country is attacked once more. In the US, surveys show the war is unpopular with US voters who are paying more for fuel, less than six months before nationwide elections that will determine whether Trump's Republican Party retains control of Congress.

Trump said he would suspend the federal tax on gasoline until it was 'appropriate' to help reduce fuel prices. Washington has struggled to build international support, with NATO allies refusing to send ships to reopen the waterway without a full peace deal and an internationally mandated mission





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