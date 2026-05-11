US, Iran Warfare Escalates over Nuclear Issue and Oil Trade

The conflict between the US and Iran has reached a critical juncture as both sides showed signs of moving towards a potential escalation. Iran, under pressure from recent US strikes and a blockade, is demanding the removal of highly enriched uranium as a prerequisite for negotiations. Meanwhile, the US wants its nuclear material removed due to concerns of potential arms race. Additionally, China's leverage in purchasing sanctioned Iranian Crude Oil puts it in the middle of the conflict but its leverage to urge Iran to make concessions remains a subject of debate.

Motorbikes drive past a billboard with graphic showing the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the US and Israel strikes on Feb 28 in downtown Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

TRANSCRIPTION: DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran and the United States were at an impasse again on Monday (May 11) over how to end their war while their ceasefire grew increasingly shaky, with the two sides exchanging fire in recent days, ships and Gulf states being targeted, and fighting flaring between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The volatility could tip the Middle East back into open warfare and prolong the worldwide energy crisis sparked by the conflict, with Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and America's blockade of Iranian ports still in place.

US President Donald Trump is expected to use a trip this week to China to urge Chinese President Xi Jinping to pressure Iran into making concessions and end the limbo. Beijing is the biggest buyer of the Islamic Republic's sanctioned crude oil, giving it leverage. But getting to any deal likely remains tough work.

Iran insists it wants to see the American blockade end and sanctions lifted before beginning negotiations over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, The US — and Israel — want that material removed since it could be used to eventually build a bomb, should Iran choose to do so.





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US-Iran War Diplomacy Between US And Iran Nuclear Trade Oil Trade Blockade Highly Enriched Uranium Iran's Sanctions Against US China's Conciergerie In Iran Conflict

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