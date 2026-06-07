The US-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, with both sides trading strikes and escalating hostilities. The conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of people displaced from their homes. The US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, while Iran has blocked most shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The two sides are close to a preliminary agreement that would reopen the strait, but progress has been slow.

Though the sides have both said they are close to a preliminary agreement that would reopen the strait, they have repeatedly traded strikes, with escalations in recent days that have included attacks on nearby Arab states hosting US bases.

A Lebanese Middle East Airlines aircraft approaches the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport as it flies over Beirut's southern suburbs, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, Lebanon, Mar 30, 2026. struck the outskirts of Beirut on Sunday for the first time since the US announced a truce plan for Lebanon last week, and an Iranian lawmaker threatened to retaliate, putting talks to end the wider war into new jeopardy. invaded in March in pursuit of Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters who fired across the border in solidarity with Tehran. strikes on the southern outskirts of Beirut, but influential hardline Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei posted on X that Iran would deliver a decisive and painful response.

Look at the sky of the occupied territories tonight, wrote Rezaei, who serves as the spokesperson for parliament's national security committee. Washington and Tehran have shown little progress in reaching a deal to end the war that President Donald Trump launched in February with a campaign of air strikes alongside against Iran. Trump has repeatedly threatened to restart the strikes unless there is an agreement soon.

We're very close to a deal, or I'm going to blow the hell out of them, Trump told NBC News in an interview, broadcast to mark 100 days of the conflict. The comments were recorded on Friday and broadcast on Sunday as Trump visited his New Jersey golf course. to scale back its campaign in Lebanon to allow room for a peace deal with Iran, including rebuking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with obscenities in a phone call last week.

After the call, Netanyahu called off air strikes on Beirut and agreed the latest truce plan with the Lebanese government. has never fully halted its campaign in Lebanon, which has killed thousands of people and driven hundreds of thousands from their homes. Hezbollah, which was not party to the truce and would be dismantled under its terms, has also continued attacks and says it will not give up its weapons unless Netanyahu said Sunday's strike on Beirut's southern outskirts, a district known as Dahiyeh that has long been a Hezbollah stronghold, was ordered in response to Hezbollah firing towardi military had earlier said it had intercepted two projectiles fired over the border.

It issued an evacuation order for the southern Lebanese city of Tyre and surrounding areas ahead of possible strikes there. Elsewhere in Beirut on Sunday, mourners held a military funeral for Brigadier General Wissam Sabra, a senior military officer killed in a strike on his vehicle in the south the previous day. paused their attacks on Iran in early April, with Tehran blocking most shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the main transit route for Middle East oil.

Washington has imposed its own blockade of Iranian ports.

US forces struck Iranian coastal radar sites in Goruk and Qeshm Island, both in the Strait of Hormuz, early on Saturday after shooting down drones launched by Iran that US Central Command said posed a threat to maritime traffic. Two more Iranian attack drones that were threatening shipping in the strait were shot down, the US military said late on Saturday. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they retaliated against US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Kuwait's army said it engaged seven ballistic missiles that passed over residential areas, resulting in material damage but no casualties





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US-Israeli Conflict Iran Lebanon Hezbollah Airstrikes Blockade Strait Of Hormuz Maritime Traffic US Central Command Iranian Revolutionary Guards Kuwait Bahrain

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