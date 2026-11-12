US Judge Denies FIFA Intervention in UEFA Evidence Request

A US federal judge rejected FIFA's bid to block UEFA from seeking evidence in Florida for a Swiss criminal probe into Gianni Infantino and a $20 billion World Cup plan.

United States District Judge Jeannette Vargas ruled on Thursday that FIFA's American subsidiaries lack the legal standing to intervene in a request filed by UEFA for evidence in a potential Swiss criminal case. The decision denies the world governing body's attempt to obstruct UEFA's effort to obtain documents and testimony regarding FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Legal Ruling on Evidence Access

The court determined that the US FIFA entities have no direct, substantial, or legally protectable interest in the subject matter of UEFA's application. Judge Vargas issued this clear rejection after reviewing the motion submitted by the organization to defer or oppose the discovery request. The ruling effectively allows the European soccer body to proceed with its legal strategies without interference from FIFA's US-based branches.

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Origins of the Financial Dispute

UEFA initiated the request to secure testimony and documents from FIFA entities located in Florida. These materials are intended for a planned criminal complaint in Switzerland against Infantino and other high-ranking FIFA officials. The investigation centers on an abandoned commercial rights plan known as the FIFA Forward Enterprise, which valued approximately $20 billion in potential World Cup sell-offs.

FIFA's Strategic Opposition Failed

FIFA filed a motion to intervene in September, arguing that UEFA was seeking discovery for proceedings that were not yet formally established. The organization claimed the European body aimed to derail the proposal from the outset rather than pursue legitimate legal channels. FIFA asserted that the Swiss criminal proceedings were merely purported and did not currently exist, yet the judge found this argument insufficient to block the discovery.

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Timeline of the Abandoned Plan

The controversial $20 billion proposal was officially withdrawn on July 31 after facing intense opposition from UEFA and other regional governing bodies. Despite the withdrawal of the plan, UEFA maintained that evidence was necessary to determine potential misconduct by the leadership during the proposal's development. The dispute highlights the deepening rift between the European confederation and FIFA's central administration over financial transparency and governance.

Next Steps for Swiss Criminal Proceedings

With the US intervention denied, UEFA can now pursue the evidence it needs for its case in Switzerland. The focus shifts to how the gathered documents and testimonies will support the criminal complaint against Infantino and his colleagues. This development marks a significant legal setback for FIFA's attempt to shield its internal financial decisions from external scrutiny during a period of intense organizational conflict.