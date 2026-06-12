US Judge Extends Block on Trump's $1.8 Billion 'Anti-Weaponisation' Fund, Demands Written Assurance

A federal judge has extended a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration's $1.776 billion fund aimed at compensating alleged victims of government 'lawfare'. The court gave the Justice Department one week to submit a sworn statement that the fund will not proceed, finding that public pronouncements are insufficient. The ruling highlights tensions over executive authority and the requirement for formal legal actions to halt challenged policies.

A U.S. district judge has extended a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration's proposed $1.776 billion 'anti-weaponisation' fund, giving the government one week to provide a sworn statement confirming the plan is definitively abandoned.

Judge Leonie Brinkema of the Eastern District of Virginia ruled that public assurances from the Justice Department were insufficient to resolve the legal challenge, emphasizing the need for a formal, written declaration. The fund, established by a five-member commission, was intended to compensate individuals and organizations claiming to be victims of 'lawfare' or 'weaponization' by the government. Plaintiffs, who allege they were targeted for political reasons, argue the initiative would improperly allocate taxpayer money to a favored few.

The Justice Department, while asserting the fund is not moving forward, has not formally rescinded the order creating it, leading the judge to note a 'huge gap in the record.

' Brinkema indicated she could lift the block if a sworn declaration is filed, and she asked whether plaintiffs would then dismiss the lawsuit. Legal experts note the court is demanding concrete evidence, not just political rhetoric. The case underscores ongoing scrutiny of executive actions and the standards for halting contested policies during litigation. Plaintiffs' counsel stressed that without a formal record, the court cannot be assured the fund won't be revived.

The administration's mixed signals-including public support for the fund's concept-have fueled skepticism. The judge's one-week deadline puts pressure on Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and the Treasury Secretary to clarify the fund's status in writing. This ruling reflects judicial caution in the face of ambiguous government conduct





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Trump Administration Anti-Weaponisation Fund Lawfare Leonie Brinkema Justice Department Temporary Restraining Order Sworn Statement Political Targeting Slush Fund Todd Blanche

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