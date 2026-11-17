A federal court in Brooklyn sentenced Asif Merchant to 27.5 years for conspiring with Iran to assassinate President Donald Trump and other US politicians in 2024.

A federal judge in Brooklyn has sentenced a Pakistani national to more than 27 years in prison for orchestrating a plot to assassinate President Donald Trump and other prominent United States political figures. The Department of Justice announced the sentencing on Tuesday, confirming that Asif Merchant, 48, was convicted of attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire.

Merchant Receives 330 Month Sentence in Brooklyn

US District Judge Eric R Komitee delivered the 330-month prison sentence for Merchant in federal court in Brooklyn. The judge determined that Merchant's actions constituted serious threats to national security and involved international terrorist conspiracies. The sentence reflects the severity of the charges which included plotting to kill high-profile American leaders at the behest of Iranian officials.

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Plot Targets Trump Biden And Haley Retaliation

Prosecutors stated that Merchant attempted to recruit individuals within the United States to carry out attacks targeting Donald Trump, then-President Joe Biden, and Nikki Haley. The conspiracy was motivated by retaliation for the 2020 US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani while Trump was in his first term. Federal prosecutors identified Nikki Haley as a specific target because she ran against Trump that year for the Republican presidential nomination.

Jury Conviction Occurred Days Before War Escalation

A federal jury in March convicted Merchant of traveling to the United States to arrange for political assassinations on American soil. This trial in the New York City borough of Brooklyn began in late February, just days before President Trump ordered an assault on Iran carried out with Israel. That military action marked the start of the Iran war and significantly escalated regional tensions.

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Merchant Claimed Coercion By Iran Guard Corps

Merchant testified at his trial that he joined the plot with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps but did so unwillingly to protect his family in Tehran. He stated he was never ordered to kill a specific person but noted that his Iranian handler named three people during conversations in the Iranian capital. Law enforcement thwarted the plan before any attack occurred after a person Merchant contacted in April 2024 reported his activities to become a confidential informant.

Wider Context Of Iran Conflict And Casualties

US-Israeli attacks on Iran since February 28 have killed thousands and displaced millions of people. Many top Iranian leaders have been killed in the conflict, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Merchant was arrested and pleaded not guilty in 2024 as the geopolitical situation between the United States and Iran continued to deteriorate rapidly.