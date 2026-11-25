The Justice Department found no evidence Jensen Huang broke laws or posed a national security risk before Donald Trump reinstated him as Nvidia CEO.

The US Justice Department did not open a formal investigation into Jensen Huang prior to US President Donald Trump pushing for his reinstatement as the chief executive of Nvidia this week. Despite active probes into the chipmaker's customers and serious allegations that Huang conducted an affair with a woman linked to Chinese intelligence, federal authorities concluded there was no proof the tech titan had violated any laws.

Attorney General Todd Blanche reached this determination based on evidence gathered during ongoing investigations into two Nvidia clients, Super Micro Computer and Megaspeed International. These entities are suspected of smuggling advanced microchips to China, yet the Justice Department found no indication that Huang acted as an agent of Beijing or knowingly transferred sensitive semiconductor technology. This assessment was pivotal in Blanche's decision to inform Trump and Vice President JD Vance over the weekend that Huang posed no national security risk.

Also read Trump Pressure Leads Nvidia Board to Reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO After Resignation

Detailed Findings on Corporate Investigations

Investigations into Nvidia's business partners uncovered no evidence that the CEO was facilitating the transfer of restricted information to China. Nvidia itself was not a target of these probes and actively cooperated with investigators by providing documents, conducting interviews, and supplying other relevant data. The Justice Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to requests for comment regarding these specific findings.

While there was no formal counterintelligence probe directed at Jensen Huang, US spy agencies did gather information regarding Alice Huang, the former Megaspeed executive and alleged paramour. Reports suggest she was suspected of working with Chinese intelligence, but officials lacked specific details that would have warranted a direct counterintelligence investigation into the Nvidia CEO. Counterintelligence efforts are distinct from criminal probes, focusing on neutralizing threats rather than building indictment cases.

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Political Reactions to Executive Reinstatement

The reinstatement of Jensen Huang has sparked anger among members of both the Republican and Democratic parties in Congress. Lawmakers argue that it is premature to set aside questions regarding whether Nvidia or its chief executive endangered US national security. Critics note that the lack of additional investigative effort prior to Donald Trump's intervention is likely to fuel further demands for congressional inquiries into the matter.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance conveyed the Justice Department's conclusion of no wrongdoing directly to Nvidia's board. The board subsequently decided to reinstate Huang, a move Trump described in a CNBC interview on Monday. Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the FBI was looking into reports of an affair with a spy but had not reached final conclusions before his initial public comments.

Allegations of Infidelity and Espionage Links

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on November 12, 2026, following allegations that he conducted affairs with Alice Huang and at least two other employees. While Huang acknowledged the infidelities, he has not confirmed his involvement with Alice Huang specifically. The New York Times reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed President Trump about the affair in May, noting that Alice Huang was in contact with a top Chinese spy official for over a year during the relationship.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has provided at least two defensive briefings to Nvidia leadership regarding Chinese espionage tactics. A law enforcement official clarified that it remains unclear whether these briefings were standard security engagements for major American technology firms or focused specifically on the threat posed by Alice Huang. It is also unknown whether Jensen Huang personally received these briefings.

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Expert Criticism of Procedural Shortcuts

Experts have criticized federal officials for bypassing standard counterintelligence protocols during this high-stakes corporate decision. Steve Cash, a former Central Intelligence Agency officer and head of The Steady State, described the absence of a formal Justice Department investigation into the national security allegations as alarming. He noted that such a procedural gap is unsurprising given the political pressure surrounding the case.

Attorney General Todd Blanche faced intense scrutiny at a press conference on Tuesday, where he repeatedly declined to answer questions about how the administration determined Huang was not a threat. Blanche emphasized that he had no reason to view Nvidia as anything other than a good corporate citizen. The Justice Department continues to conduct separate antitrust reviews of Nvidia business deals that are unrelated to Huang's personal behavior.