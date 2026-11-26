The US Justice Department concluded there was no evidence Jensen Huang broke laws or endangered national security before Trump and Vance backed his reinstatement as Nvidia CEO, angering lawmakers and prompting calls for more congressional scrutiny.

The US Justice Department did not conduct a formal investigation into Jensen Huang before President Donald Trump pushed for his return as Nvidia chief executive this week, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The decision came despite active probes into the chipmaker's customers and allegations Huang conducted an affair with a woman linked to Chinese intelligence. Attorney General Todd Blanche concluded there was no evidence Huang had broken any laws, based on the Justice Department's ongoing investigations into two Nvidia clients, Super Micro Computer and Megaspeed International. Those clients are suspected of smuggling advanced microchips to China.

Also read Trump Pressure Leads Nvidia Board to Reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO After Resignation

DOJ Finds No Evidence Against Huang

That determination, which is subject to change as the probes continue, was crucial to Blanche's decision to tell Trump and Vice President JD Vance over the weekend that he possessed no evidence Huang posed a risk to national security. Trump and Vance then conveyed that conclusion to Nvidia's board, which decided to reinstate Huang, according to Trump's account in a CNBC interview on Nov 23.

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Speaking to reporters in Ohio on Wednesday, Vance said Justice Department and national security officials told him Huang was not the subject of an investigation prior to his reinstatement. He added that he did not think Trump would need to pardon Huang because he had not broken the law, and said he had not seen any evidence Huang committed a crime.

The Justice Department probes of Nvidia customers found no evidence that Huang was acting as an agent of China or knowingly transferred sensitive semiconductor technology or information to China. Nvidia was not a target of those investigations and cooperated by providing documents, interviews and other data that helped lead to that conclusion. There was also no counterintelligence probe of Huang himself.

Spy Agencies Gathered Information on Alice Huang

US spy agencies have gathered information on Alice Huang, the former Megaspeed executive and alleged paramour of Jensen Huang suspected of working with Chinese intelligence. However, the US had no details that would warrant a probe into the Nvidia CEO. Counterintelligence investigations are run separately from criminal investigations and are aimed at monitoring and neutralizing national security threats, rather than building a case for indictment.

Justice Department officials concluded that Nvidia and Huang had committed no wrongdoing and did not suspect its chief executive posed a national-security risk. Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on November 12 following allegations he conducted affairs with Alice Huang and at least two employees. Jensen Huang acknowledged infidelities but has not confirmed his involvement with Alice Huang specifically. Reuters has been unable to reach her or confirm her links to Chinese spy services.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed Trump in May about the affair, according to the New York Times. The Times also reported that Alice Huang was in touch with a top Chinese spy official for more than a year during the affair. Blanche said following Huang's departure that the FBI was looking into reports that he was having an affair with a spy, but had not reached any conclusions.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Blanche repeatedly declined to answer questions about how the Trump administration determined Huang was not a threat to US national security. He said he had found no evidence that Nvidia engaged in wrongdoing. I have no reason to stand up here and say Nvidia is anything other than a good corporate citizen, he said at the press conference.

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The Justice Department is also conducting antitrust reviews of Nvidia business deals unrelated to Huang's personal behaviour. A Justice Department spokesperson referred questions to Blanche's statement, and a DOJ official previously told Reuters that no evidence of wrongdoing has been found. The FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to requests for comment.

Congress Angered by Reinstatement Decision

Jensen Huang's reinstatement has angered members of Congress, both Republicans and Democrats, who say it is too soon to set aside questions about whether Nvidia or its CEO endangered US national security. The lack of any additional effort to examine their roles prior to Trump's intervention will likely fuel a push for more investigations on Capitol Hill. Huang is due to testify next week. Experts said the federal officials bypassed standard counterintelligence protocols.

Steve Cash, a former CIA officer who heads The Steady State, an association of former national security officials, said: No formal Justice Department investigation into the national security allegations has been reported. That is alarming, if unsurprising. The FBI has provided at least two defensive briefings to Nvidia leadership regarding Chinese espionage tactics, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the briefings, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not clear whether those briefings, which have not been previously reported, were standard security engagements routinely provided to major American technology firms, or focused specifically on the threat posed by Alice Huang. It also was not clear whether Huang himself was briefed. Federal officials often deliver broad warnings to US companies about espionage risks, two former senior law enforcement officials told Reuters.

Defensive briefings can lead to a criminal inquiry if the warnings are ignored, said Kevin Carroll, a former undercover CIA operations officer, but their main purpose is to protect national security.