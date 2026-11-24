President Donald Trump said he pushed Nvidia's board to bring back Jensen Huang as CEO, while US lawmakers criticized the move and demanded answers about Huang's ties to an alleged Chinese spy.

President Donald Trump said he pressed Nvidia's board to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, saying he did not think the board would have done so without his action.

Trump made the comment during an appearance on CNBC. The reinstatement has drawn sharp criticism from US lawmakers, who are seeking answers about why the board reversed its decision. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton, a Republican, on Monday, November 23, called on Congress to pass the Chip Security Act. The Bill seeks to address legally exported advanced chips later being diverted to China, where their sales are restricted.

Also read Jensen Huang Reinstated as Nvidia CEO After Trump Intervention, Board Reversal

Warren Calls Nvidia Reinstatement Reckless

It would require chipmakers to track the location of advanced AI processors and notify the government if they suspect chips have reached prohibited users. Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who is set to chair the Banking Committee starting in January, called the decision to reinstate Huang reckless. She added that Nvidia's board still owes Congress answers about the company's compliance with US export controls. The Banking Committee is responsible for approving legislation on export controls.

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Warren said Jensen Huang's return only increases the urgency of passing bipartisan export control Bills into law and making sure Nvidia does not lobby to kill that legislation and put national security at risk. Huang will testify on December 3 before the US Senate Banking Committee in a public hearing, the panel's Republican Chair Tim Scott said Monday. Lawmakers are probing allegations about Huang's ties to a woman accused of being a Chinese spy.

Republican Senator Pete Ricketts, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, said in a statement on Monday that the Nvidia board's decision to reinstate Huang does not excuse him from testifying before Congress. Ricketts is pushing for Congress to pass the Match Act. The Bill would pressure US allies to restrict sales and maintenance of advanced chipmaking equipment destined for China. It would not directly restrict Nvidia's chip sales.

Match Act Targets Allied Chipmakers

Companies based in allied countries that make semiconductor-manufacturing tools would be affected, such as the Netherlands' ASML and Tokyo Electron in Japan. Supporters argue that under the legislation, China would have greater difficulty developing its own advanced AI chips that would compete with Nvidia in the long term. The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Jim Himes, said Huang is still expected to appear for a closed-door interview on December 1 with three House panels.

Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell said the Nvidia board made an irresponsible decision to reinstate Jensen Huang before Congress has even heard from him. She added there are serious national security questions that still need to be answered. The board must explain why it was willing to move ahead without those answers. Republican Senator John Cornyn also questioned the board's determination.

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No national security risk? Based on what? Cornyn said on X. Representative Don Bacon, a Republican, said Huang was compromised and exploited by a Chinese spy. Bacon said Nvidia should have moved on without Huang and ignored the administration's inexplicable desire to save Huang.

Governors And Lawmakers Condemn Decision

He added that Congress needs to get to the bottom of who approved high-end computer chips sales to China. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a potential Democratic presidential candidate, also criticized the decision. This is the greed and lack of accountability that the country just rejected, Pritzker said. Hakeem Jeffries, the incoming speaker of the US House of Representatives, said on Monday that Congress should include ironclad legislation to prevent AI technology from reaching China in the annual defense Bill.

That Bill is a must-pass measure that funds the military and typically attracts bipartisan support. A Senate version of the legislation already includes several measures to crack down on China's access to advanced AI chips. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said the reinstatement showed it was critical to pass legislation to toughen restrictions on US chip exports to China.

Curtis Demands Answers On Reappointment

Republican Senator John Curtis, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he wanted answers about why the board opted to reappoint Huang as CEO. Last week, the board said it did not intend to reinstate him, he said. I'd like to know what changed, he added.