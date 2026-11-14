US Loses Measles Elimination Status as CDC Confirms 5,412 Cases in 2026

The US loses measles elimination status due to outbreaks in Utah and Pennsylvania, with 5,412 cases in 2026. We analyze the causes, including policy shifts and vaccine hesitancy.

The US has officially lost its measles elimination status after continuous transmission persisted for twelve months, a milestone confirmed by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and reported by the Wall Street Journal. This determination follows a surge in infections that saw the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirm 5,412 measles cases so far in 2026, a figure that is more than double the total recorded in 2025 and represents the highest number since 1991.

Core Triggers for Status Loss

The primary driver for this regulatory setback was a sustained outbreak in Utah that infected more than 700 people and met the PAHO criteria for continuous community transmission. While Pennsylvania and Utah are currently experiencing the largest outbreaks, the Utah case specifically triggered the status change because the virus circulated there for over a year. The PAHO evaluates whether a single strain of measles virus has been circulating in a community for twelve months to determine if elimination status should be revoked. Although Utah reported its seventh measles-related death on November 13, the sheer volume of cases there was the deciding factor for the international health body.

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Stakeholder Positions and Policy Shifts

Vaccination rates have declined significantly as the pandemic increased distrust in federal health guidance, creating an environment where the virus could take hold again. Under the leadership of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the CDC has been upended by staff departures and leadership changes that weakened control efforts. About a third of the career staff were forced out or voluntarily left following cuts, and the agency was also overwhelmed with responding to other outbreaks, including Ebola and cyclosporiasis. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. previously led an anti-vaccine organization and stated that getting the measles, mumps, and rubella shot should be a personal choice, a stance that aligns with recent policy shifts under his tenure.

Vaccine Efficacy and Manufacturer Impact

The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is 97% effective in preventing disease after two doses, yet coverage gaps remain critical. Only 87.2% of Utah kindergartners were inoculated with the MMR vaccine in the 2025-2026 school year, according to the CDC. President Donald Trump issued an executive order earlier this year directing the Department of Health and Human Services to produce a report on how to split up the MMR vaccine into separate components. This move could make it more time-consuming for Americans to get all three immunizations and would necessitate complicated and expensive retoolings for manufacturers Merck & Co. and GSK Plc.

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Real-World Health Impact and Mortality

The human toll of this resurgence is significant, with nine people in the US having died from measles so far this year, which is three times the toll in 2025. The CDC has only officially recognized six of these deaths following a dispute with Pennsylvania over how they were classified. Measles is highly contagious, infecting up to 90% of unvaccinated people exposed to the disease. People experience flu-like symptoms and a red rash all over the body, and the illness can lead to severe complications including encephalitis, pneumonia, and even death.

Next Steps for Regaining Status

To regain elimination status, the country must prove that continuous transmission has stopped and that surveillance systems to track the disease have been strengthened. The US officially eliminated measles in 2000 following a robust public communications push, but reversing the current trend requires overcoming deep-seated vaccine hesitancy. This loss of status is likely to prompt travel warnings and vaccine advisories from other nations, adding international pressure to the domestic health crisis. CDC Director Erica Schwartz became the agency's first permanent director in almost a year in August, stepping into a role that now requires stabilizing public trust and controlling the spread of the virus.