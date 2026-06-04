US-mediated talks between Lebanon and Israel stall as war continues

The US-mediated talks between Lebanon and Israel have stalled as the war continues, with Hezbollah rejecting the Washington declaration as a roadmap for the annihilation of a section of the Lebanese people and the enslavement of the rest. The US has announced that Lebanon and Israel have agreed to implement a ceasefire contingent on Hezbollah ceasing fire and evacuating its fighters from areas of southern Lebanon near the border.

A view of buildings destroyed during the Israel i military campaign, as the Lebanese army opens a road, in Dibbin, southern Lebanon , on June 4, 2026.

The US announced on Wednesday that Lebanon and Israel had agreed to implement a ceasefire contingent on Iran-backed Hezbollah ceasing fire and evacuating its fighters from areas of southern Lebanon near the border. The war has ground on despite several ceasefires declared by Washington since April. The war has become a sticking point in diplomacy towards resolving the regional conflict. Tehran has demanded an end to Israeli attacks in Lebanon as part of any deal.

Qassem said a ceasefire must include southern Lebanon, where Israel has seized a self-declared security zone, which it says aims to shield northern Israel from Hezbollah attack. The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Quds Force - which established Hezbollah in 1982 - said the minimum demand of the resistance is Israel's withdrawal to positions it held before the war began and Israeli forces invaded the south.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz earlier on Thursday said Israel will, for the time being, continue its fire and operations on the ground. The Israeli military, in a warning to residents of the south, said it was continuing to target Hezbollah facilities. Katz said Israel would continue to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the area and had freedom of action, backed by the US, to strike in Beirut in response to attacks on Israeli communities and territory.

Israel carried out numerous airstrikes in southern Lebanon, security sources said. Lebanon's National News Agency reported five people killed in airstrikes in the town of Sohmor. A drone buzzed over Beirut. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Washington's ceasefire framework was a final opportunity to secure a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire.

Speaking before Qassem's statement, Aoun said the ceasefire could come into force within a day if all parties approved, in an apparent reference to Hezbollah. The statement released by the US State Department said the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire was contingent on Hezbollah completely halting fire and the evacuation of all its operatives from the area between the border and the Litani River.

Katz said Israeli forces would remain in the security zone, including the area of Beaufort castle, seized by Israeli forces at the weekend, and without the return of the population. Israel's campaign has forced some 1.2 million people to flee their homes, including hundreds of thousands from southern Lebanon, Lebanese authorities say.

The joint statement said Lebanon and Israel agreed to swiftly advance the creation of pilot zones in which the Lebanese Armed Forces will take exclusive control of the territory to the exclusion of all non-state actors. Lebanese troops deployed into the south as part of a November 2024 ceasefire to end the last Hezbollah-Israel war, and declared in January that they had established control over the area between the border and the Litani.

The Lebanese government has proposed one such zone in the area of Beaufort castle as a model that could be rolled out elsewhere, a Lebanese official said. Aoun and Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam have been seeking Hezbollah's peaceful disarmament for a year, fuelling tension with the group. Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called the ceasefire a serious mistake and called for a Cabinet vote.

Ben-Gvir said that Hezbollah would not withdraw its fighters from the area south of the Litani River and that the Lebanese army was incapable of forcing Hezbollah to comply. Netanyahu has come under pressure from political opponents, and some allies, who say he has ceded sovereignty in yielding to the US.

A United Nations peacekeeper in Lebanon died on Thursday from wounds sustained when mortar shells hit his position near Marjayoun in southeastern Lebanon late the previous night, the UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL said





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