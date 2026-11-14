US Men's Team Dominates Haiti 6-0 in Nations League Quarter-Final

The USMNT secured a commanding 6-0 victory over Haiti on Nov 14, with goals from Pulisic, Trusty, Hall, McKennie, and Balogun, moving them closer to the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals.

The United States Men's National Team delivered a decisive performance on Nov 14 in Miami, defeating Haiti 6-0 in the first leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final. This emphatic victory, driven by multiple goal scorers including Christian Pulisic, has effectively secured their place in the semi-finals, leaving the outcome of the tie in little doubt before the return match.

Strategic Impact of Dominant Victory

The USMNT's commanding 6-0 scoreline provides a substantial buffer ahead of the second leg scheduled for Nov 17 in Cincinnati. This result marks the biggest victory achieved during Mauricio Pochettino's two-year tenure as head coach, signaling a high point in his strategy. The team's ability to dismantle Haiti's defense so thoroughly suggests that the final spot in the semi-finals is virtually guaranteed, allowing the squad to approach the final fixture with confidence.

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Chronology of Key Goals and Milestones

Auston Trusty opened the scoring for the United States after just 10 minutes, converting a close-range opportunity following a precise free-kick from Sebastian Berhalter on the right flank. Julian Hall doubled the advantage in the 52nd minute, calmly finishing a low cross from Antonee Robinson during a rapid counter-attack. Christian Pulisic then expanded the lead to 3-0 from the penalty spot 10 minutes later, capitalizing on a foul by Haiti defender Carlens Arcus inside the box.

Pulisic and Balogun Lead Offensive Charge

Christian Pulisic immediately followed his penalty with a second goal a minute later, rifling a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area to make it 4-0. Weston McKennie added the fifth goal in the 68th minute with a powerful header, further extending the American lead. Although a potential sixth goal by Folarin Balogun was initially celebrated, a VAR review determined he had fouled Arcus in the build-up, leading to the goal being disallowed.

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Balogun Resilience and Team Unity Under Pochettino

Folarin Balogun did not have to wait long for his moment, scoring his 13th international goal in the 82nd minute after latching onto a through ball from Malik Tillman. The team's morale remained high despite the recent announcement of Pochettino's departure as head coach. Balogun praised the Argentine manager's impact on the national team, emphasizing the importance of sticking together to deliver a winning performance as a send-off to his era.

Next Steps for USMNT in Tournament Play

With the first leg concluded, the focus now shifts to the second leg in Cincinnati on Nov 17. The USMNT aims to consolidate their advantage and secure their spot in the semi-finals with a solid defensive showing. The victory not only advances the team in the CONCACAF Nations League but also serves as a testament to the tactical improvements implemented under Pochettino's leadership over the past two years.