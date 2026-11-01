US Midterm Elections 2026: How AP and DDHQ Call Winners

US midterm elections 2026 winners are called early by news networks using AP and Decision Desk HQ data amid low public trust in media accuracy.

Voters and children in Halloween costumes cast ballots on October 31, 2026, at the Hampton City Voter Registrar's Office in Hampton, Virginia, as the state nears the end of early voting for the midterm elections. On Tuesday night, newsrooms across the United States will call winners in one of the most closely contested midterm election cycles in recent history, long before all votes are fully counted.

Most television networks and digital outlets rely on two primary providers for vote counts: the Associated Press or the election-data firm Decision Desk HQ. Some news outlets, such as the Wall Street Journal and MS NOW, will rely solely on the Associated Press for race calls, while others like Fox News and CBS News will make their own projections based on the Associated Press vote count, exit polls, early-vote totals, and their own statistical modeling.

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Timeline and Poll Closures

The first calls will start soon after polls begin to close in the United States, beginning with Indiana and Kentucky at 6 p.m. ET (2300 GMT). Shortly after, calls will follow in Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia at 7 p.m. ET (0000 GMT on November 4). In certain races, there may be an instant call if much of the voting has already taken place prior to election night.

Public Trust and Methodology

Low public trust complicates race calls for news outlets. While more than 60% of Americans have some confidence in news organizations to report accurate election results, only 32% have high confidence, with Democrats more trusting than Republicans, an October poll for the Medill Local News Initiative and the Alliance for Trust in Media found. While most major TV networks use the same Associated Press vote count tabulation to make their calls, those who decide to call winners use a proprietary mix of their own data analysis, historical models, exit poll interviews, and expert judgment.

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AP Data and Reporter Deployment

The Associated Press, a nonprofit newsroom supported by member newspapers, has counted votes in every US election since 1848, working with a national network of reporters and election officials to verify results. For the 2026 midterms, the Associated Press said it would deploy more than 4,000 reporters at county election offices and local polling locations, gathering and providing data to the decision desks at ABC News, CBS News, Fox, CNN, and NBC News.

ABC, CBS, CNN, and NBC also rely on research firm SSRS, which acquired exit-polling company Edison Research in 2025. When making calls, the Associated Press uses vote totals and estimates how many votes remain uncounted based on past voting patterns and early-vote data. It calls a race only when the trailing candidate cannot catch up, ensuring that its projections reflect statistical certainty before announcing a winner to the public.

Decision Desk HQ and Automated Systems

Decision Desk HQ collects vote counts from official state sources, usually secretaries of state or state election departments. The firm uses statistical analysis, modeling, and expert review to project election winners. Its clients include NewsNation, the Hill, and Newsmax, and it recently signed up X, the social network owned by Elon Musk. The firm uses automated software to repeatedly check official election websites and collect newly posted vote totals in addition to using reporters on the ground.

Decision Desk HQ says roughly 80% of all votes are processed by pulling data directly from official election sites or by manually monitoring election sites. The remaining counts are collected by reporters. The firm calculates the percentage of ballots counted by dividing the votes reported by election officials by its estimated total turnout for a race. It determines remaining votes by subtracting reported votes from this overall turnout estimate, which is refined on election night using actual data.

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Retractions and Industry Variations

Final projections require unanimous team agreement and a sign-off from the head of data science, Scott Tranter. Retractions are rare, but both the Associated Press and Decision Desk HQ have withdrawn calls in the past. In 2025, Decision Desk HQ withdrew a projection in the Seattle mayor's race. Earlier this year, Decision Desk HQ withdrew its call in the Democratic primary for a special election in New Jersey's 11th Congressional District after Election Day vote counts shifted the race away from its initial projection.

In 2018, after a projected winner fell behind in California's 21st Congressional District, the Associated Press posted on its race-call account that it was retracting the call because Democrat T.J. Cox had taken the lead in the vote count. Fox's decision desk will make its own calls in all statewide races as well as the calls for control of the House and control of the Senate, using the Associated Press vote count and applying its own analysis. MS NOW, covering its first midterms since separating from NBCUniversal's cable portfolio, will rely on the Associated Press race calls.

The New York Times relies on Associated Press calls for most contests but independently reviews competitive races using precinct-level data and its Needle model. It may make a call before or after the Associated Press. Bloomberg does not make its own race calls, adhering to a policy of not projecting winners until official results are certified, a stance that reflects the cautious approach many media organizations are taking in an era of heightened scrutiny and low public trust in election reporting.