US Midterms: Democrats Lead Polls as Economy and Inflation Dominate Voter Concerns

Democrats lead the generic ballot by 8.5 points as inflation and the Iran war drive voter discontent. Early voting has exceeded 50 million, matching presidential-year energy.

Democrats lead the generic ballot by 8.5 points, according to the RealClear Politics poll average, as more than 50 million early votes were cast by Nov 1, matching presidential-year energy.

Polls suggest a possible Democratic gain, with both chambers of Congress within reach. President Donald Trump, 80, has addressed more than 25 rallies in the month before the Nov 3 vote, most in red states, and will hold seven tele-rallies in a five-hour marathon on election eve.



Some pollsters define a wave election as one where the winning party takes the popular vote by around six points or more.

Also read US Midterms 2026: Trump Campaigns in Iowa and Kansas Ahead of Critical Vote

Historic House And Senate Margins

A nine-point Democratic win would make for a historic night; anything over 10 points has not been seen in the modern era. In the 435-member House, Republicans hold a 218-214 balance with one independent and two vacancies. The largest red wave came in 2010, when Republicans gained 64 House seats and six Senate seats. The biggest blue wave came in 2018, when Democrats won 41 additional House seats while ceding one in the Senate.

Advertisement





The 100-member Senate is split 53-47 in favour of Republicans, with 35 seats up for grabs. Seven races could decide control: Michigan, Kansas, Texas, Maine, Ohio, Alaska and Iowa. The final New York Times/Siena poll said Democrats were leading in all seven. The Cook Political Report listed the same seven as toss-ups while describing Democrats as slight favourites.

In the House, Cook said Democrats are favoured in 222 seats while 18 races are toss-ups. A final Polymarket reading on Nov 1 put the odds of Democrats taking the House at 95 per cent and the Senate at 73 per cent.



The economy is the top issue for 84 per cent of the population, and 68 per cent disapprove of Trump's handling of inflation, which is outpacing wage growth.

Diesel Prices And Swing States

Trump's approval ratings have moved inversely to petrol prices since the Iran war, and Democratic Senate odds have risen alongside the price of diesel. The cost of living crisis could help Democrats in heartland swing states such as Pennsylvania and Ohio, and may even turn reliably red Iowa blue, where farmers are suffering from higher diesel and fertiliser prices as well as tariffs. Inflationary effects of tariffs in Michigan, Georgia and North Carolina also favour Democrats.





In Lancaster county, Pennsylvania, which Trump won in 2024, Democratic voter Tenedia Thomas, 68, said the economy has changed for the better for Trump and for the worse for ordinary people. The minimum wage in Pennsylvania remains at US$7.25 an hour despite rising costs, she said.

I consider myself poor, I live from pay cheque to pay cheque, said Thomas, who was recently in a car accident and cannot take time off because she still has to pay bills and rent. An hour away in York county, which backed Trump by 25 points in 2024, a Democratic activist who gave only his first name, John, held a sign reading Vote out every Republican. He said Republicans had to be shaken awake.

First Time Voters And Healthcare





In Marietta, Georgia, 36-year-old shop manager Yonas Lemma used a day off to vote for the first time, choosing a Democrat for senator and a Republican for governor. The split preference reflects divided loyalties in a swing state that narrowly backed Trump in 2024 after rejecting him in 2020.

Advertisement

Lemma said the clincher was Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff's promise to expand healthcare access; he had gone without insurance from age 26, when he aged out of his father's coverage, until he turned 32. Ossoff is the only Democratic senator seeking re-election in a state Trump won. His party's gubernatorial candidate, Keisha Lance Bottoms, faces a harder path to become America's first black woman governor.





Young voters are more progressive: an early 2026 study found 28 per cent of young adults were moving left in recent years versus 15 per cent moving right. Rising housing costs affect pensioners and young renters alike, as does healthcare inflation, which might bring voters of different ages together around an affordability agenda. Observers will watch whether populists arguing for higher taxes on the rich and corporations win, or moderates focused on faster housebuilding and targeted tax credits.

Populists And The Urban Divide

They will also track whether a Muslim economic populist like Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed can win over voters wary of his identity with a Medicare for All platform, or whether a local Pennsylvania firefighter, Bob Brooks, can convince union hall workers to vote progressive again.



The urban-rural divide will also be key, as progressives try to broaden their geographic appeal beyond cities and coastal areas.

It remains to be seen whether they can win over white and Hispanic rural voters concerned about the cost of living in North Carolina, Wisconsin, Iowa and Texas, or those worried about data centre growth in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Pundits and pollsters will parse the results for weeks, as they shape each party's direction before the 2028 presidential election.

From an investor perspective, economic cycles still matter more than election cycles when it comes to asset performance, and equities have rallied after each midterm election for the past 80 years no matter which party is in charge.