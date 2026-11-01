US Midterms 2026: Trump Campaigns in Iowa and Kansas Ahead of Critical Vote

President Trump rallies in Iowa and Kansas as US midterm elections approach. With Senate control at stake, early voting hits records amid tight races in key states.

President Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail on Sunday, November 1, with rallies scheduled in Iowa and Kansas. These Republican-leaning Farm Belt states are critical battlegrounds where his party is fighting to hold US Senate seats. The events come two days before the general election, marking a high-stakes final push for the Republican Party. Trump is aiming to boost turnout in regions where his party has seen mixed results in recent polls.

Trump Rallies in Key Swing States

The President spent Saturday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after weeks of campaigning across multiple states. He previously won Iowa by double digits in the 2024 election, a historic result for his party. However, current polling indicates that Democrats are tied with or leading Republicans in many of the state-specific races this cycle. Additionally, Trump's approval rating among rural Americans fell to a new low of 45 percent in October, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

Also read Judge orders Justice Department to stop threatening election officials before midterms

Senate Control and Legislative Stakes

Thirty-five Senate seats and all 435 House of Representatives seats are on the ballot on Tuesday. Republicans currently hold narrow majorities in both chambers, making every vote critical. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina stated on NBC that Trump's agenda is effectively on the ballot. As the head of the Republican Senate campaign committee, Scott predicted his party would retain control. If Democrats gain power, they could block Trump's legislative agenda for his final two years in office.

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Record Early Voting and Michigan Rift

More than 52 million Americans have already voted in person or by mail, setting a new record. This figure is up from nearly 46 million who voted before Election Day in 2022, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab. In Michigan, a significant rift has emerged in the Democratic primary. A split widened between nominee Abdul El-Sayed and Representative Haley Stevens, whom he defeated in the primary. A photo showed Stevens alongside El-Sayed's opponent, Mike Rogers, leading to her public endorsement of Rogers.

Alaska Ballot Controversy and Legal Challenges

Senate control could hinge on tight races, including in Alaska. Polls show incumbent Republican Senator Dan S Sullivan in a close contest with Democrat Mary Peltola. The Justice Department has asked a federal court to prevent vote certification if Sullivan loses narrowly. This follows a criminal investigation into the presence of another challenger, Daniel J Sullivan Jr. Governor Mike Dunleavy suggested he might not certify a victory for Peltola due to alleged involvement in recruiting the decoy candidate.