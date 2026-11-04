Democrats Win Midterm Wave with Record Turnout and Spending, Flipping Key Senate Seats

Democrats won control of Congress in the 2026 midterms, fueled by record early turnout of over 61.7 million votes and US$11.9 billion in spending. Senate seats in Texas, Kansas and South Carolina flipped to Democrats as young and Latino voters shifted away from Trump.

Democrats won a major midterm victory on Nov 3, boosted by record early turnout of more than 61.7 million votes and strong support from African Americans, young people and other key groups.

The wave election gave Democrats control of both chambers of Congress and governors mansions across America, a stunning repudiation of Donald Trump's political agenda. Texas went blue for the first time in decades, with James Talarico scoring a massive upset to flip a Senate seat in the Lone Star State for the first time since 1988. Democrats also won Senate seats in Kansas and South Carolina, breaking long trends in those states.

Also read Americans Vote in Midterms That Could Weaken Trump and Give Democrats Congress

The results marked a dramatic swing from 2024 when Republicans made gains. Total turnout numbers were not in yet, but Americans cast more than 61.7 million votes even before election day, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab. That figure was a runaway record for early voting in US midterms and undoubtedly boosted Democrats, who traditionally cast their ballots early more often than Republican voters.

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Record Spending Shapes Midterm Election

The numbers showed large turnout among African Americans, young people and other groups that typically support Democratic candidates, National Public Radio reported. Total spending for the 2026 midterms soared to a record US$11.9 billion (S$15.23 billion), substantially higher than the US$8.9 billion racked up in 2022, according to OpenSecrets, a non-partisan authority on spending in US politics. Campaign fundraising and ad buys jumped in the 2026 races, driven by the outside spending of so-called political action committees.

But Democratic candidates proved adept at raising their own funds. House and Senate candidates spent an unprecedented US$3.7 billion from their campaign war chests, with Democrats outspending Republicans by US$800 million, according to OpenSecrets. In Texas, Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico broke records by bringing in a staggering US$145 million, several times the US$22 million raised by his Republican rival Ken Paxton who was forced to rely on outside groups to fund his campaign.

Ninety-four years ago was the last time Kansas sent a Democrat to the US Senate. But on the night of Nov 3, Adam Hamilton unseated Republican incumbent Roger Marshall. Hamilton, the pastor of a Methodist megachurch who was registered as a Republican until recently, became the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Kansas since 1932. South Carolina also defied history, ousting Senator Darline Graham in favor of Democrat Annie Andrews.

Democrats Flip Kansas and South Carolina

Graham had been appointed earlier in 2026 to fill the seat of her late brother Lindsey Graham. No South Carolina Democrat had been elected to the Senate since 1998. Young men and Latino voters, two segments of the American electorate crucial to Trump, turned sharply away from the president and his Republican Party, exit polls showed.

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Hispanic voters had helped bring Trump to power in 2016, and were instrumental in his victory in 2024, when they only narrowly went to Democrat Kamala Harris in the presidential election, 51 percent to 48 percent, according to Pew Research. In recent weeks, several Latino voters have expressed anger at Trump, saying they felt betrayed. It showed in NBC News exit polls on Nov 3, when Latino voters backed Democratic candidates by 62 percent to 35 percent over Republicans.

Exit Polls Reveal Key Voter Shifts

Young voters also soured on Trump. NBC News reported that its exit polls showed 18-29-year olds, men and women, voted for Democrats by a 72 percent to 25 percent margin. That is a sharp shift from 2024 when young voters were split between Trump and Harris.