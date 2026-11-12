US Midterms Rally India and Pakistan Markets Amid Oil Price Hopes

Stock markets in India and Pakistan surge following US midterm elections, driven by hopes of lower oil prices and eased geopolitical tensions. Analysts warn that lasting relief remains uncertain for both economies.

Stock markets in India and Pakistan rallied sharply last week, buoyed by significant hopes that the outcome of the United States midterm elections would ease geopolitical tensions and reduce global oil prices. These developments offer a potential lifeline to two South Asian economies that are currently grappling with high energy costs and inflationary pressures.

Diverging Market Drivers in South Asia

The rally in the Nifty 50 and the Pakistan Stock Exchange index was triggered by Democratic gains in the US Congress, which raised expectations that President Donald Trump would face greater checks on his trade and foreign policies. Investors in both nations view this political shift as a catalyst for reducing trade barriers and stabilizing energy markets. However, financial analysts emphasize that the underlying factors driving these gains differ significantly between the two countries. While global markets celebrated the news, experts caution that lasting economic relief remains uncertain and highly dependent on sustained policy outcomes.

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Indian Recovery Built on Corporate Earnings

In India, the market resurgence is primarily attributed to stronger corporate earnings and renewed interest from foreign investors rather than just political sentiment. India's benchmark index Nifty 50 had experienced a prolonged sell-off, falling nearly 16 per cent from its September 2024 peak to March 2025 due to slowing economic growth. Analysts note that this decline created attractive entry points for investors who are now responding to better-than-expected earnings in the July-to-September quarter. Stockbroker Gandhi views the US election outcome as an additional boost, citing reasonable valuations and efforts to make Indian markets more accessible to global capital as key drivers.

Pakistan Rally Linked to Geopolitical Hopes

Pakistan's market performance, particularly the KSE-100 index, has been fueled largely by hopes of easing tensions between Washington and Tehran. The index surged 3.13 per cent on the day following the elections before slipping 0.85 per cent on Nov 6 as oil prices climbed. It rose again on Tuesday after a long weekend as oil prices eased, highlighting the fragility of investor confidence in the region. Investors in Pakistan are betting that reduced diplomatic friction will lead to lower energy costs, which could help curb inflation and stabilize the local currency. The volatility in the KSE-100 underscores how sensitive the Pakistani market remains to external geopolitical shocks.

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Oil Price Drops and Inflation Expectations

Global oil prices fell nearly 12 per cent between the US midterm elections and Nov 10, according to Reuters price data. This drop is directly linked to hopes that easing tensions with Iran would reduce supply disruptions in critical oil shipping lanes. For both India and Pakistan, which rely heavily on imported oil, lower energy prices offer a chance to ease inflation and reduce pressure on businesses and households. In Pakistan, analyst Ghani estimated that easing war-related pressures could reduce projected inflation by 1 to 1.5 percentage points. However, JS Global raised its inflation forecast for the year ending June 2027 from 8.2 per cent to 9.8 per cent due to ongoing regional conflicts.

Future Outlook and Economic Challenges

Despite the recent market gains, analysts warn that inflation is unlikely to return to Pakistan's central bank target of 5 to 7 per cent anytime soon. Mohammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, stated that rising oil and gas prices could still slow economic growth, fuel inflation, and affect interest rates. Radhakrishnan, an Indian market analyst, noted that some international investors are buying to close positions that bet on declines rather than making fresh, long-term investments. He argued that a more convincing turnaround would require sustained foreign buying over several weeks and stronger corporate earnings across a wider range of industries. For now, it remains unclear whether the stock market rallies signal a broader economic recovery or merely short-lived optimism.