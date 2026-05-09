US military strike on an alleged drug-trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean kills two, leaves one survivor

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the strike during a press conference at the Pentagon on May 5, 2026. Southern Command posted a video showing a black, boat-shaped image before what appears to be an explosion, followed by a column of fire.

The US military carried out another strike on an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean on May 8, 2026, resulting in the death of two individuals.

The strike, which was part of the administration's campaign aimed at eliminating drug cartels in the Western Hemisphere, was filmed and shared on social media by US Southern Command. The new US counterterrorism strategy, signed off on by President Donald Trump, emphasizes this objective.

However, the military has not provided evidence to indicate that the vessels were indeed carrying drugs. In total, the campaign has resulted in the deaths of at least 193 people since September.

Meanwhile, Trump has urged regional leaders to strengthen their cooperation with the US and consider taking military action against drug traffickers themselves, claiming that such groups pose an 'unacceptable threat' to the hemisphere's national security. The strike in the eastern Pacific Ocean is part of the broader campaign of the US military to target alleged drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters





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Politics US Military Drug-Trafficking Strike Boat Colombia Eastern Pacific Ocean Western Hemisphere President Donald Trump Counterterrorism Strategy Targets Southern Command

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