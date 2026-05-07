US military strikes on Iran in response to attacks on US forces in the Strait of Hormuz

The US military carried out retaliatory strikes on Iran on Thursday, targeting sites it said were responsible for attacking US forces in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran had launched multiple missiles, drones, and small boats as three US Navy destroyers transited the Strait. The US military also destroyed six Iranian small boats and intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones on Monday. The US and Iran are still awaiting each other's response to a US proposal that would stop the fighting but leave the most contentious issues unresolved. The ceasefire announced on April 7 has been paused by the new strikes.

The US military carried out retaliatory strikes on Iran on Thursday, targeting sites it said were responsible for attacking US forces in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran had launched multiple missiles, drones, and small boats as three US Navy destroyers transited the Strait. The US military also destroyed six Iranian small boats and intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones on Monday. The US President said there was no damage done to the US Navy destroyers but damage was done to the Iranian attackers.

The US and Iran are still awaiting each other's response to a US proposal that would stop the fighting but leave the most contentious issues unresolved. The ceasefire announced on April 7 has been paused by the new strikes





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US Military Iran Strait Of Hormuz Attacks On US Forces Retaliatory Strikes Ceasefire Proposal Cruise Missiles Drones Small Boats

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