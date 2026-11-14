FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Communications Outage Halts US Flights

The FAA lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday after communications problems at regional air traffic control centres grounded flights across the US, with officials blaming an overloaded analogue system and calling for emergency funding.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday evening after communications problems grounded flights across the United States, allowing airplane departures to resume.

The halt to takeoffs had affected thousands of flights and left tens of thousands of passengers in limbo. Some travellers were pulled off planes moments before departure by airline staff who appeared in the dark about unfolding events. The FAA had grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon, causing hundreds of flights to be diverted. Officials cited extraordinary circumstances caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centres.

Also read FAA Grounds All US Departing Flights After Communications Failure

US Air Traffic Control Communications Problems

The rare order was issued due to a communications problem affecting US air traffic control towers. The FAA earlier reported serious air traffic control communications issues at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the outages of the US air traffic control system were caused by an overload of an old, analogue system. He described the system as incredibly old and said it got overloaded with data.

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This is an emergency, Duffy said, calling on Congress to approve emergency funding for upgrades. Duffy warned Americans travelling that getting planes back in the air may take time and that getting air traffic back to normal would be slow. He said the outage is part of an ongoing problem with outdated technology that air traffic controllers rely on across the country. Many of our towers are almost 100 years old, Duffy said.

Our air traffic controllers have leaky roofs. Air conditioning does not work and their elevators do not work. He said the network relied on old switches, old routers and 1980s little copper lines that were overloaded. Since Congress approved US$12.5 billion for the project last year, miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fiber optic lines and old radio systems are gradually being replaced at airports across the country.

Funding Needed To Upgrade Aging Systems

The White House is lobbying Congress to approve another US$30 billion needed to complete the work. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin also called for further funding to improve the system. Mullin sought to downplay conspiracy theories about what caused the outage. There was no indication, as of yet, that this was a nefarious attack against us, it is just a telecommunication outage, as of right now, Mullin said, adding officials were not ruling out anything at this point.

He also said there was never any lives at risk and no flights at risk. The FAA was able to handle it and acted out of an abundance of caution. Mullin said he understood the internet traffic and where all the conspiracies were running towards. The FAA said in a statement that it thoroughly tested its systems to confirm they were stable and reliable before clearing flights to resume.

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Flights Resume After Nationwide Ground Stop

Some flights are departing, and passengers are asked to contact their airlines for flight updates. The incident marked only the second time such an alert was given in US airspace since the 9/11 attacks in 2001. In January 2023, the FAA called a nationwide ground stop due to problems with the Notice to Air Missions system, which provides information to pilots about hazards, changes to airport facilities and information that can affect flights. That outage lasted just under two hours.

Multiple NBA, NHL and college teams were left stranded following the groundings, throwing a busy sports weekend into chaos. The nationwide stop left tens of thousands of passengers in limbo. The FAA halted the departures at a time when travel across the vast country was already busy, and the effects rippled through airports and sports schedules alike.