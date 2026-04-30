US Naval Blockade Against Iran Could Last Months as Oil Prices Surge and Global Tensions Escalate

President Trump asserts the US naval blockade of Iran may continue for months, causing oil prices to soar to $119.69 per barrel. The war has cost $25 billion, with global poverty risks and Iranian economic collapse looming as diplomatic efforts stall.

The United States naval blockade against Iran, initiated under President Donald Trump, could persist for several months, according to statements made by the president during a meeting with oil executives on Tuesday.

Trump argued that the blockade, which targets Iranian ports, is a more effective strategy than military bombing, despite Tehran's insistence that such measures must be lifted before any diplomatic negotiations can occur. The remarks came amid escalating tensions in the region, with Brent oil futures surging by 7.6 percent to $119.69 per barrel, the highest level since the early stages of the Ukraine war in 2022.

This sharp increase in oil prices has placed significant economic strain on global markets, particularly impacting American consumers who face rising costs at the pump. The blockade, enforced by US naval vessels including the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), was reported near an unknown Iranian port, as confirmed by US Central Command.

A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the administration is exploring steps to sustain the blockade for months if necessary while minimizing the impact on domestic consumers. Trump, in an interview with Axios, described the naval action as choking Iran like a stuffed pig, warning that conditions would worsen for the nation.

The conflict has already cost US taxpayers $25 billion, as confirmed by Pentagon officials to lawmakers on Wednesday, adding to the political pressure on Trump to end an unpopular war that has alienated even parts of his political base. The war has also led to soaring fertilizer prices, threatening to push over 30 million people into poverty across 160 countries, according to the UN Development Programme.

Iran has responded by asserting control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil transit, in an effort to extract a price for the aggression. Meanwhile, top US officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have twice aborted trips to Pakistan for negotiations with Iran, which has expressed skepticism about Trump's commitment to diplomacy.

Trump further escalated rhetoric by posting a mocked-up image of himself wielding a rifle amid explosions on social media, hinting at potential further military action. The situation remains volatile as the Iranian rial hits historic lows against the dollar, reflecting the economic toll of the blockade and ongoing conflict





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US Iran Blockade Oil Prices Surge Strait Of Hormuz War Costs Iran Negotiations

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