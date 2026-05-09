US Navy fails to restore full maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz

The US Navy's inability to maintain a sustained escort operation and restore full maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz highlights the complexity and resourcefulness of the Iranian forces in disrupting the waterway. This news emphasizes the global economic impact of the war on oil supplies and the vulnerability of global trade networks.

The US Navy was unable to restore full maritime traffic through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, which carries over 20% of global oil, after suspending its mission that lasted only two days.

The mission to guide ships through the waterway was suspended after Iran severely disrupted it to gain leverage in the ongoing war. Despite the US Navy's overwhelming power, commercial shipping has been deterred due to the perceived lack of safety. The lack of a functioning passage limits oil exports and affects global economies





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