A US$480 million loan for ByteDance-linked Nvidia GPUs in Malaysia is paused as banks fear violating new US licensing rules announced on November 16.

Work on a US$480 million (S$618 million) loan intended to fund advanced Nvidia hardware for ByteDance has been frozen following new United States regulations. The pause affects a data centre project in Malaysia operated by Singapore-based Aolani Cloud Pte, which sought to purchase GPUs for a Chinese technology giant. Lenders are currently halting their evaluations to determine if the transaction violates the newly announced licensing requirements for AI chip purchases.

New Licensing Rules Trigger Loan Pause

On November 16, the United States announced a rule requiring data centre operators in countries including Singapore and Malaysia to obtain a licence to purchase advanced AI chips. This regulatory move is designed to curb Chinese companies' remote access to sensitive technology. The specific target of this restriction is the usage pattern associated with TikTok parent company ByteDance, which would utilize the Nvidia GPUs funded by the proposed loan.

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Banks evaluating the deal have internal discussions about pulling out or declining to join the financing. The primary concern among bankers at five lenders is that the transaction might violate the new US rule. Aolani Cloud recently began inviting banks to join the loan before the announcement, but the regulatory landscape changed instantly. The suddenness of the rule left many dealmakers in Asia off-guard and scrambling to assess the implications for billions in AI debt.

Bankers Assess Regulatory Risk and Compliance

A spokesperson for Aolani stated that the company has spent significant time with its banking and financing partners to assess regulatory risk ahead of the ruling. The company claims to be proactively working with regulators and financing partners to ensure project delivery remains in full compliance with the new regulation. However, the immediate effect is a freeze on the loan's progression while these assessments take place.

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There is no immediate reply from DBS Group, which serves as the mandated lead arranger and book-runner on the deal. The uncertainty surrounding the licence approval process is causing a barrage of questions from potential lenders. It is unclear exactly which firms will be required to apply for the licences or how the approval mechanism will function in practice.

Project Viability and Future Funding Outlook

Internal discussions among bankers have described the facility as potentially dead due to the high risks involved. If the loan is found to violate the new US rule, banks could incur significant penalties or reputational damage. Some lenders now view the loan as too risky to continue, given the ambiguity of the new regulatory framework.

It is unlikely that there would be progress on funding the Aolani deal until bankers can fully evaluate the new rule. The pause illustrates how the Trump administration's surprise move has disrupted the AI infrastructure market in Asia. Lenders across the region are trying to work out what the new regulations mean for both pipeline deals and those already executed. The outcome for ByteDance and Aolani Cloud depends on how regulators interpret and enforce these new cross-border technology controls.