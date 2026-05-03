US Offers $10 Million Reward for Information on Myanmar Scam Centres

The US State Department is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the seizure of funds linked to scam operations originating from Tai Chang Scam Centres in Myanmar, focusing on cryptocurrency investment fraud.

The United States government has announced a substantial reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the disruption of the Tai Chang Scam Centres operating within Myanmar .

This initiative, unveiled on April 23rd by the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, falls under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program. The program specifically targets information that can facilitate the seizure or recovery of funds linked to money laundering activities associated with these scam operations.

This move is directly aligned with the efforts of the Department of Justice’s Scam Center Strike Force, established in 2025, which is dedicated to dismantling scam operations, recovering stolen assets, and protecting potential victims from falling prey to these fraudulent schemes. The announcement underscores a growing concern regarding the escalating threat posed by transnational criminal organizations in Southeast Asia. These groups are increasingly targeting individuals in the United States through sophisticated and large-scale cyber scam operations.

The financial impact of these scams is significant, with estimates indicating that over $7.2 billion was lost in the past year alone. Tai Chang, situated in Myanmar’s Karen State, is identified as a complex of compounds actively engaged in online fraud, with a particular focus on cryptocurrency investment scams. The precise coordinates of these compounds have been identified, enabling focused investigative efforts.

Cryptocurrency investment fraud, often referred to as “pig butchering,” has emerged as a particularly virulent and damaging form of cybercrime, rapidly gaining prominence due to its deceptive nature and potential for substantial financial losses. The FBI has consistently prioritized tracing the flow of funds derived from these scams and actively working to recover lost assets for victims.

As criminals increasingly utilize cryptocurrency to conceal and transfer illicit funds, the ability to seize digital assets has become a crucial tool for disrupting their operations and hindering their ability to continue perpetrating fraud. The $10 million reward is intended to incentivize individuals with valuable information to come forward, contributing to further financial disruptions of these criminal networks. Recent enforcement actions demonstrate the US commitment to combating these scams.

Two Chinese nationals who were involved in operating a scam compound in Burma and attempting to establish another in Cambodia have been formally charged in the United States. Authorities have also seized a Telegram channel used for recruiting victims of human trafficking to scam compounds in Cambodia, and confiscated 503 fraudulent web domains employed in perpetrating cryptocurrency investment fraud.

Furthermore, the US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on Cambodian senator Kok An, alleged to control scam compounds throughout Cambodia, along with 28 associated individuals and entities within his network. A coordinated government effort, spearheaded by the FBI San Diego and supported by international partners like the FBI Legal Attaché in Bangkok, and the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia through its Scam Center Strike Force, was announced on April 30th.

This effort specifically targets the Tai Chang Scam enterprise. US authorities have already taken concrete steps, including seizing a malicious website that masqueraded as a legitimate investment firm, luring victims into downloading malware designed to steal their financial information. The ongoing investigation and enforcement actions highlight the multifaceted approach being taken to dismantle these criminal operations and bring those responsible to justice.

The US government is actively collaborating with international partners to address this transnational threat and protect citizens from becoming victims of these sophisticated scams





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