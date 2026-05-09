US Passengers from Hantavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship Disembark

US passengers will be airlifted back to the United States by a CDC team after the MV Hondius docks in the Canary Islands. Passengers will likely be sent back aboard a charter aircraft with a biocontainment unit due to worsening weather conditions.

After the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius arrives at the Canary Islands, a CDC team will be dispatched to meet US passengers there and fly them back to the United States.

Spain warns of approaching bad weather, and passengers will likely disembark before Tuesday. Considering the worsening coastal weather conditions, an assessment will be conducted to decide when passengers can leave the ship. A charter aircraft with a biocontainment unit will be used to transport American passengers from the port in Granadilla to the airport, where they will leave for Nebraska. The rest of the passengers will be repatriated to their home countries





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Travel Hantavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship MV Hondius Disembarkation BCI Unit Nebraska Bad Weather Disinfection

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