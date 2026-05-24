The US has imposed a blockade of Iranian ports since Apr 13 due to Iran's virtual halt of traffic through the vital Strait of Hormuz in response to the US-Israeli attacks on Iran. Additionally, there is an increasing opposition to the nuclear deal that former President Barack Obama agreed with Iran in certain sectors in Washington.

An Iran ian flag for a pro-government campaign under a billboard featuring a graphic showing the Strait of Hormuz and sewn lips of US President Donald Trump in a square in downtown Tehran , Iran .

The US has imposed a blockade of Iranian ports since Apr 13 after Tehran virtually halted traffic through the economically vital Strait of Hormuz in response to the US-Israeli attacks on Iran. US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had told US negotiators' to not rush into a deal' with Iran, amid increased bipartisan opposition in Washington to the nuclear deal that former President Barack Obama agreed with Iran.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Saturday that the two sides were nearing' a memorandum of understanding, a kind of framework agreement composed of 14 clauses', in' a trend toward rapprochement'





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US-Iran Relations Iran Flag Pro-Government Campaign Billboard Strait Of Hormuz Sealed Lips Of US President Trump Tehran Iran US-Israeli Attacks On Iran Economic Blockade Nuclear Deal Trend Toward Rapprochement Memorandum Of Understanding Framework Agreement

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