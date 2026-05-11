US President Dismisses Iran's Peace Proposal, Suspends Gasoline Tax, and Calls for Major Rollback of Iran's Nuclear Activities

The US President has called Iran's peace proposal 'garbage' and said he would suspend the federal gasoline tax to help ease rising fuel prices. The President has also demanded a major rollback of Iran's nuclear activities, while Iran is pushing for a more limited agreement that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift the blockade ahead of further negotiations. The standoff over the strait has sent fuel prices skyrocketing and rattled world markets.

The US President called Tehran's peace proposal 'garbage' and said he would suspend the federal gasoline tax to help ease rising fuel prices . The stalled diplomacy and recent exchanges of fire could tip the Middle East back into open warfare and prolong the worldwide energy crisis sparked by the conflict.

Trump has demanded a major rollback of Iran's nuclear activities, while Iran is pushing for a more limited agreement that would reopen the strait and lift the blockade ahead of further negotiations. Iran has offered to dilute part of its highly enriched uranium and transport the rest to a third country, but Trump has demanded that the nuclear material be removed completely. The standoff over the strait has sent fuel prices skyrocketing and rattled world markets.

The US and Israel have killed dozens of high-ranking Iranian officials, but Iran's theocracy maintains its grip on power





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US President Iran's Peace Proposal Garbage Suspend Gasoline Tax Major Rollback Of Iran's Nuclear Activities Strait Of Hormuz Fuel Prices World Markets Iran's Theocracy Israel Hezbollah Lebanon Pakistan Broker A Compromise

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