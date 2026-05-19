US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping struggle to reach trade agreement during summit

Despite the focus on strategic stability during the summit, the limited progress on trade and the Iran war leaves investor enthusiasm in check.

US President Donald Trump gestures towards Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China on May 15.

SINGAPORE -- The focus on \"strategic stability\" during a summit between US President Donald Trump and China\'s Xi Jinping will ease Sino-American geopolitical risks for Chinese markets, but little progress on trade and the Iran war will keep investor enthusiasm in check. Trump\'s first visit to Beijing since 2017 ended on Friday with no major breakthroughs on trade or tangible help from Beijing to end the more than two-month-old US-Israeli war on Iran that has roiled the global markets





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Sino-American Geopolitical Risks US President Donald Trump Chinese President Xi Jinping Iran War Trade Agreement Global Market

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