US President Donald Trump Calls for Ceasefire in Lebanon Amid Escalation between Iran and Israel

US President Donald Trump has called for a ceasefire in Lebanon amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. Iran has fired a salvo of missiles at Israeli targets in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Beirut, which killed a senior military officer. The Israeli military has intercepted the missiles, but details on whether Israel suffered any damage are not yet available. Trump has urged Iran to get back to the table and make a deal, and has pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate. The wider war has been stalemated since the US and Israel paused their attacks on Iran in early April, with Tehran blocking most shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Washington and Tehran have shown little progress in reaching a deal to end the war that Trump launched in February with a campaign of air strikes alongside Israel against Iran.

Smoke rises from the site of an Israel i airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in the southern Lebanese coastal city of Tyre on June 7, 2026.

US President Donald Trump said he would tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to strike back after Iran fired a salvo of missiles at Israeli targets in retaliation for an attack on the outskirts of Beirut. Iran has long said any peace deal with the US would depend on a ceasefire also holding in Lebanon, which Israel invaded in March in pursuit of Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters who fired rockets and drones across the border in solidarity with Tehran.

But Israel earlier on Sunday launched strikes in the Beirut area for the first time since the US announced a truce plan for Lebanon last week. The Israeli military later said it had identified missiles launched from Iran and that its defence systems had intercepted them. Details on whether Israel suffered any damage were not yet available.

Trump, who was spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, had been briefed about the escalation between Iran and Israel, a US official told Reuters. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump told Fox News that the Iranian missile launches were not helpful to negotiations. He suggested to Iran that they should get back to the table and make a deal after firing their missiles.

When asked about the earlier Israeli strike on Beirut, he said he was not happy about it. Trump told Axios that he would call Netanyahu and press him not to retaliate. Iran's chief peace negotiator, parliamentary speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, said US bases and Israeli assets are legitimate targets because of hostile acts, including the violation of agreements over Lebanon.

Ebrahim Rezaei, an influential hardline lawmaker who serves as spokesperson for the Iranian parliament's national security committee, posted on X that Iran would deliver a decisive and painful response to Sunday's Israeli strikes on Lebanon. Iran has not targeted Israel directly since a ceasefire in the wider war in April, although Hezbollah has done so.

An Israeli official, responding to the apparent threat, told Reuters that Israel would retaliate against any attacks on its territory from Iran, and consider it an opportunity to renew the campaign. Washington and Tehran have shown little progress in reaching a deal to end the war that Trump launched in February with a campaign of air strikes alongside Israel against Iran.

Trump has leaned on Israel to scale back its campaign in Lebanon to allow room for a peace deal with Iran, including rebuking Netanyahu with obscenities in a phone call last week. After the call, Netanyahu called off air strikes on Beirut and agreed to the latest truce plan with the Lebanese government. But Israel has never fully halted its Lebanon campaign, which has killed thousands of people and driven hundreds of thousands from their homes.

Hezbollah, which was not party to the truce and would be dismantled under its terms, has also continued its attacks and says it will not give up its weapons unless Israel halts fighting and withdraws. Netanyahu said the Israeli strikes on Sunday on Beirut's southern outskirts, a district known as Dahiyeh that has long been a Hezbollah stronghold, were ordered in response to Hezbollah firing toward Israel.

The Israeli military earlier said it had intercepted two projectiles fired over the border. It issued an evacuation order for the southern Lebanese city of Tyre and the surrounding areas ahead of possible strikes there. Elsewhere in Beirut on Sunday, mourners held a military funeral for Brigadier General Wissam Sabra, a senior military officer killed in a strike on his vehicle in south Lebanon on Saturday.

The wider war has been stalemated since the US and Israel paused their attacks on Iran in early April, with Tehran blocking most shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the main transit route for Middle East oil. Washington has imposed its own blockade of Iranian ports.

Though Washington and Tehran have said they are close to a preliminary agreement that would reopen the strait, they have repeatedly traded strikes, with escalations in recent days that have included attacks on nearby Arab states hosting US bases





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