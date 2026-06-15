US President Donald Trump Faces Criticism for Staging UFC Event Amid War with Iran

US President Donald Trump has faced criticism for staging the US$60 million UFC-funded event after the war with Iran, which has sent global energy prices soaring and caused a major knock-on effect for US consumers.

US President Donald Trump has faced criticism for staging the US$60 million UFC -funded event after the war with Iran , which has sent global energy prices soaring and caused a major knock-on effect for US consumers.

A general view of UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Jun 14, 2026. US President Donald Trump arrives with UFC CEO Dana White for UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Jun 14, 2026.

The icing on the cake for the birthday festivities of the oldest US president ever to take office had come earlier as he said a But there could still be rain on Trump's parade, with thunderstorms over Washington causing at least one delay to the US$60 million mixed martial arts tournament. Th





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