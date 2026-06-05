US President Donald Trump Faces Growing Pains as His Party Faces Dissent and Midterm Elections Looming

The article discusses the declining approval ratings of US President Donald Trump, who has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers over his policies and priorities. It highlights the Iran war, the 'anti-weaponisation fund', and the cost of the White House ballroom as areas of dissent.

The US leader faces record low approval ratings 500 days into his second term, deepening Republican fears that they could lose control of Congress in November’s midterms.

Billionaire Trump, the only president in American history to be impeached twice, has himself warned that he could face a third impeachment if that happens. The biggest rebuke to Trump came on June 4 when the House of Representatives backed a resolution seeking to halt the increasingly drawn-out US military action against Iran.

Trump on June 5 lashed out on social media at the ‘unpatriotic’ move and blasted four members of the Republican majority who crossed the floor to vote with rival Democrats as ‘GRANDSTANDERS! ’ Since his extraordinary return to power in January 2025, Trump has largely exerted an iron grip over the Republican Party. The party has, in turn, largely subsumed itself to Trump’s wishes and to the goals of his ‘Make America Great Movement’.

There have been blips, particularly over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, when lawmakers voted to release files related to the late sex offender. But the economic fallout from the Iran war has deepened recent unease among Republicans about defending Trump’s priorities when voters are worried about the cost of living. In the USA Today newspaper, columnist Rex Huppke said that Republicans were ‘starting to show the faintest signs of embryonic spines’





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US President Donald Trump Republican Party Midterm Elections Iran War Anti-Weaponisation Fund White House Ballroom

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