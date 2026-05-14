US President Donald Trump Puts Pressure on China to Help Resolve Iran War

When US President Donald Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, he is expected to ask for help resolving his costly and unpopular war with Iran.

May 14, 2026 2:00 AM WASHINGTON/BEIJING — When US President Donald Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, he is expected to ask for help resolving his costly and unpopular war with Iran .

Analysts believe that while Xi might agree to nudge Iran's leaders back to the negotiating table, China's leader will be reluctant to cut economic support for Beijing's most important partner in the Middle East or to stop supplying it with dual-use goods its military needs. Trump, for his part, has powerful tools to pressure China, including the threat of sanctions against major Chinese banks, but using those levers could come at an unacceptably high cost for the United States.

Hopes for an agreement between the US and Iran to end the conflict have faded, and the ceasefire between the countries looks increasingly shaky. According to two people briefed on plans for the meeting, Trump aides see Beijing as one of few players able to persuade decision-makers in Tehran to finalize a deal with Washington. Absent tools to force China's hand, Washington aims to persuade the country's leaders that it's in their interest that the war end now.

China, however, has competing interests. On one hand, it wants to open the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran's military has throttled, as a fifth of the world's oil supplies traverse the waterway. On the other, Iran remains a strategic ally in an important region and a counterweight to the United States. And the war, while painful economically for China, has turned America's diplomatic and military attention away from the Indo-Pacific.

That weighs against a move by Xi to use China's considerable sway with Iran to push it towards major concessions. Henrietta Levin, a senior fellow at the Council for Strategic and International Relations think tank, said Xi was approaching the summit from a position of 'soaring confidence'. Trump, whose approval ratings have been hit hard by the war, has limited options for pressuring China to do more on Iran. Those include sanctions and tariffs, along with some less likely options.

The United States has imposed a naval blockade on Iran, and Trump has floated the possibility of imposing its own fees on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Sanctions are another option. The United States has imposed financial penalties on certain Chinese entities involved in evading sanctions on Iran, but the actions have not had much impact on those trade flows.

Most assessments point to the Treasury Department's skipping certain key levers, including going after Chinese banks that facilitate trade with Iran. Laura Linney, a specialist in Chinese and Middle East Affairs, made the following points at a recent event





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