US president to discuss military action options with national security advisers, tensions in Middle East rising

The article discusses US President Donald Trump's expected meeting with top national security advisers on Tuesday to discuss options for resuming military action against Iran. It also mentions a revised proposal from Iran to end the war in the Middle East and the strained relations between Iran and the US in the wake of the recent drone attacks, their impact on global share markets, and Trump's midterm election vulnerability.

US President Donald Trump is reported to meet top national security advisers on Tuesday, May 19, to discuss military action options against Iran . A Pakistani source has shared with Reuters a revised proposal from Iran to end the war in the Middle East and that talks mediated by Pakistan have stalled.

Global share markets dropped on Monday as the latest drone attacks led to a rise in oil prices and bond yields, with fears of an increased rate of inflation. On the other hand, Trump faced midterm elections in November and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week without securing an indication of China's help in resolving the conflict





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US Politics Analystic-Lead US President Meeting National Security Advisers Military Action Options Tensions Middle East Iran Proposal Drone Attacks Global Share Markets Oil Prices Bond Yields Midterm Elections Xi Jinping China

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