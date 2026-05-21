US President Trump Communicates U.S. Readiness for Further Attacks on Iran if Tehran Does Not Accept Peace Deal

US President Donald Trump expressed his determination not to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon as he warned of further attacks on Tehran if Iran does not agree to a peace deal. The current situation remains 'right on the borderline' of escalation, he said, citing soaring gasoline prices and the lack of progress in talks to end the war.

A man holds a flag with a picture of late leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini , late Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, during a rally in Tehran , Iran on April 29.

DUBAI/WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 20) said the US was ready to proceed with further attacks on Tehran if Iran did not agree to a peace deal, but suggested Washington could wait a few days to 'get the right answers'. Speaking to reporters, Trump said the situation was 'right on the borderline' and could escalate quickly.

Six weeks after he paused Operation Epic Fury for a ceasefire, talks to end the war have shown little progress, while soaring gasoline prices have weighed on the president's approval ratings.

'Believe me, if we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go,' he said at Joint Base Andrews. Iran warned against renewed attacks.

'If aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will extend beyond the region this time,' the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement





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US-Iran Relations US President Donald Trump Iran-Backed Hezbollah Militia Tehran Operation Epic Fury Nuclear Weapon Peace Deal Iran's New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini

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