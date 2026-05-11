US President Trump describes ceasefire as 'the weakest', amidst Iran-US tensions

US President Donald Trump labeled the current ceasefire between Iran and the US as 'the weakest' after Iran's response to US' peace proposal. Trump also expressed disapproval of the Iranian response and the current state of negotiations.

US President Donald Trump called the ceasefire with Iran 'the weakest right now', after it was proposed by Washington. Trump expressed his disapproval of the Iranian response to the peace proposal, stating that Iran and the US were still far apart on several issues.

Iran demanded an end to the US naval blockade, compensation for war damage, a guarantee of no further attacks, and the resumption of oil sales. Tehran also emphasized its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Furthermore, the war between Iran and the US has been further complicated by the disruption caused by Iran's closure of the waterway, which led to a decrease in oil production and exports. The US imposed new sanctions on individuals and companies helping Iran ship oil to China, while also warning banks about attempts to evade existing curbs on Tehran's funding. NATO allies are also facing pressure to reopen the waterway without a full peace deal.

Moreover, the war has led to US allies, such as the UAE, taking a more direct role in the conflict





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US President Trump Iran Ceasefire US-Iran Tensions Iran-US Peace Proposal Strait Of Hormuz Iran-US Naval Blockade Iranian Oil Sales US Sanctions On Iran NATO Allies UAE-Iran Military Conflict

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